The Bulletin of the Polytechnic Institute of Iași, Socio-Humanistic Sciences Section (n° 1-4, vol. 68 (72) / 2022)

The Bulletin of the Polytechnic Institute of Iași, Socio-Humanistic Sciences Section, a journal published by “Gheorghe Asachi” Technical University of Iași, Romania, has published issue no 1-4, vol. 68 (72) / 2022.

Contents:

EDOUARD GIUDICELLI, DAMIEN DELONCA, PIERRE BELLET and STEPHANIE MAILLES VIARD METZ, Supporting Collaborative Work: Recommendations for Group Creation and Collective Work Assessment

GABRIEL ASANDULUI, The Romanian Local Administration from the Little Union to the First World War (1859-1918)

GISÈLE PIEBOP, Enseignement/Apprentissage du chinois au Cameroun: L’Emprunt au coeur des contacts linguistiques

ELENA SIMINA BĂDĂRĂU, Balzac et la Petite Tailleuse chinoise: Hommage a la lecture dans un monde a l’envers

CĂTĂLIN NICOLAU, Narrative Innovations in Thomas Hardy’s Novels

