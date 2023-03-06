Revue
The Bulletin of the Polytechnic Institute of Iași, Socio-Humanistic Sciences Section (n° 1-4, vol. 68 (72) / 2022)

  • Iași, Politehnium, 2022
  • ISSN : 1224-5860
  • Numéro : 68
  • 86 pages
  • Prix : Gratuit
The Bulletin of the Polytechnic Institute of Iași, Socio-Humanistic Sciences Section, a journal published by “Gheorghe Asachi” Technical University of Iași, Romania, has published issue no 1-4, vol. 68 (72) / 2022.

Contents:

EDOUARD GIUDICELLI, DAMIEN DELONCA, PIERRE BELLET and STEPHANIE MAILLES VIARD METZ, Supporting Collaborative Work: Recommendations for Group Creation and Collective Work Assessment 
GABRIEL ASANDULUI, The Romanian Local Administration from the Little Union to the First World War (1859-1918) 
GISÈLE PIEBOP, Enseignement/Apprentissage du chinois au Cameroun: L’Emprunt au coeur des contacts linguistiques 
ELENA SIMINA BĂDĂRĂU, Balzac et la Petite Tailleuse chinoise: Hommage a la lecture dans un monde a l’envers 
CĂTĂLIN NICOLAU, Narrative Innovations in Thomas Hardy’s Novels

