Graeme Small (dir.), The Cent Nouvelles nouvelles (Burgundy-Luxembourg-France, 1458 - c. 1550). Text and Paratext, Codex and Context 

New insights through interdisciplinary research into the social context and reception of the Cent Nouvelles nouvelles, fifteenth-century Burgundy’s answer to the Decameron.

A collaborative investigation of one of the best-known works of late medieval European literature, the Franco-Burgundian collection of short stories known as the Cent Nouvelles nouvelles. Modelled loosely on Boccaccio’s Decameron and incorporating elements from Old French fabliaux as well as Poggio Bracciolini’s Liber Facetiarum, the anonymous collection attributes its morally challenging and frequently humorous tales to named narrators including Philip the Good, Duke of Burgundy and Louis of Luxembourg, Count of Saint Pol.



The contribution of this new volume of essays is threefold: - empirical, in that it brings entirely new interdisciplinary insights into the study of the genesis and reception of the work; - methodological, in that it integrates study of the text within a 360-degree evaluation of the work’s manuscript and early printed context; and - conceptual, in that it seeks to understand the social dimensions of textual production and consumption.



These approaches unite ten principal contributions by specialists in the fields of art history, book history, court history and linguistics from France, the Netherlands, the USA and the UK.

Table of contents

Introduction

Graeme Small



Part I - The manuscript witness



Chapter 1. Les Cent Nouvelles nouvelles. The physical fabric of the fables

Richard Gameson



Chapter 2. MS Hunter 252: precursors, date and patronage

Hanno Wijsman



Part II - Reception in manuscript and print



Chapter 3. Printing the Cent Nouvelles nouvelles. Anthoine Vérard’s 1486 edition and its sixteenth-century successors

Mary Beth Winn



Chapter 4. Opening and closing the Cent Nouvelles nouvelles. Paratext, context and reception, 1469- c. 1550

Graeme Small



Part III - Reading text and image in manuscript form



Chapter 5. Storytelling through architecture. The miniatures of the Cent Nouvelles nouvelles

Maud Perez-Simon



Chapter 6. Narratological readings of the Cent Nouvelles nouvelles (CNN3, 21, 27). Text and image in MS Hunter 252

Alexandra Velissariou †



Part IV - The text as a site of language use



Chapter 7. Toward a scriptology of Middle French. The case of MS Hunter 252

Geoffrey Roger



Chapter 8. Stylistic implications of linguistic archaism and contemporaneity in MS Hunter 252

Peter V. Davies †



Part V - Archives in the fiction



Chapter 9. Locating storytelling in time and space (Hainaut-Brussels, 1458-59). A Decameronian moment

Edgar de Blieck & Graeme Small



Chapter 10. Tales from the chamber. The Cent Nouvelles nouvelles between Burgundy and Luxembourg

Graeme Small



Conclusions

Graeme Small

Graeme Small is an historian of France and the Burgundian Low Countries in the late medieval and early modern periods.

