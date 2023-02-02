Conférence des Doctorant·e·s de Princeton : "Tabou"

Appel à contributions



“Tabou”



14 avril 2023 | Princeton University | Princeton, New Jersey



La septième conférence des doctorant·e·s du département de Français et d’Italien de Princeton se tiendra en personne le 14 avril 2023. Elle vise à interroger la notion de tabou. Nous aurons le plaisir et l’honneur d’accueillir comme intervenantes Annabel L. Kim (Harvard University) et Rokhaya Diallo (Georgetown University).



Qu’est-ce qui est tabou ? Une telle question façonne notre rapport à la langue. Elle est ce qui délimite les frontières des communautés, des cultures et des littératures. Terme emprunté au tongan, une langue polynésienne, le « tabou » est d’abord un impératif à caractère religieux. À l’origine, est tabou·e une personne, un animal ou un objet qui ne peut être approché·e ou touché·e parce qu’iel est sacré·e. Dans le même temps, le tabou est une interdiction, une règle qui ne saurait être transgressée.



Récemment, différent·e·s auteur·ice·s et activistes francophones ont commencé à questionner certains sujets jugés tabous. Des autrices telles que Christine Angot, Vanessa Springora, Camille Kouchner sont venues ainsi mettre en lumière ce que Freud considère comme le plus grand interdit contemporain : l’inceste. Au-delà d’une approche littéraire, des décisions et actes politiques tendent également à bousculer certaines perspectives. En 2018 en effet, la suppression du mot “race” de la Constitution française avait pour but de gommer toute distinction fondée sur la couleur de peau et l’origine. Cependant, une telle décision ne vient-elle pas créer un tabou autour des questions raciales ? La langue serait-elle alors garante de certains interdits ?



À la lumière de ce qui est proscrit et de ce qui est autorisé, nous souhaitons questionner l’indicible et l’inexploré. La conférence visera ainsi à étudier le tabou sous différentes formes et à différentes périodes de l’histoire. Quels liens peut-on établir entre tabou et oppression, entre tabou et sacré ? Comment se forge le tabou ? Qui décide de ce qui est tabou ? Comment ce dernier est-il devenu une arme ? De quelle manière, en tant qu’enseignant·e·s, peut-on repenser l’inaccessible et l’informulable ?



Merci d’envoyer une proposition de 250 mots avec un titre, votre affiliation académique et une courte biographie de 150 mots à princeton.fitconference2023@gmail.com, au plus tard le 1er mars 2023. Les présentations, de 15 minutes, peuvent être données en anglais ou en français. Les approches intersectionnelles sont les bienvenues. Nous invitons également les doctorant·e·s issu·e·s d’autres disciplines à nous soumettre des propositions.

—

Call for Papers



“Taboo”



April 14, 2023 | Princeton University | Princeton, New Jersey





The seventh Graduate Conference of the Department of French and Italian at Princeton University will be held in person on April 14th, 2023. The conference aims to interrogate the notion of taboos. We are pleased to welcome Annabel L. Kim (Harvard University) and Rokhaya Diallo (Georgetown University) as keynote speakers.



What is taboo? This question shapes our relationship to language, in turn shaping the boundaries of communities, cultures, and literary canons. A term borrowed from Tongan, a Polynesian language, a “taboo” is primarily a religious imperative. A taboo might be a person, animal or object that cannot be approached or touched because it is sacred. At the same time, a taboo also functions as a prohibition–as a rule that cannot be transgressed.



Recently, a variety of contemporary Francophone authors and activists have begun to question certain subjects considered taboo. Christine Angot, Vanessa Springora and Camille Kouchner have shed light on what Freud calls the greatest of all taboos: incest. In 2018, meanwhile, the removal of the word “race” from the French Constitution was intended to erase any discrimination based on skin color and origin. However, might such a decision create a taboo around racial issues? Does language itself maintain certain prohibitions?



Considering what is forbidden and permitted, we wish to investigate the unspeakable and the unexplored in French and Francophone literature. Our conference aims to study taboos from a variety of perspectives and across time periods. What connections can be drawn between taboos and oppression, between taboos and the sacred? What constitutes a taboo and who dictates what remains taboo? How have taboos been weaponized? How has the concept of the taboo itself been employed toward hegemonic ends? How can we, as teachers, rethink the unapproachable and the unspeakable in our classrooms?



Submissions: Please send a 250-word abstract and title with your name and academic affiliation, as well as a short bio (150 words) to princeton.fitconference2023@gmail.com by Wednesday, March 1st, 2023. The conference’s 15-minute presentations can be given in English or French. We welcome interdisciplinary approaches and invite graduate students from other fields to send us abstracts. See suggested themes and fields of study below.