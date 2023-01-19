Minjie Su, Werewolves in Old Norse-Icelandic Literature. Between the Monster and the Man

At the heart of any story of metamorphosis lies the issue of identity, and the tales of the werwulf (lit. ‘man-wolf’) are just as much about the wolf as about the man. What are the constituents of the human in general? What symbolic significance do they hold? How do they differ for different types of human? How would it affect the individual if one or more of these elements were to be subtracted?



Focusing on a group of Old Norse-Icelandic werewolf narratives, many of which have hitherto been little studied, this insightful book sets out to answer these questions by exploring how these texts understood and conceptualized what it means to be human. At the heart of this investigation are five factors key to the werewolf existence —skin, clothing, food, landscape, and purpose — and these are innovatively examined through a cross-disciplinary approach that carefully teases apart the interaction between two polarizations: the external and social, and the interior and psychological. Through this approach, the volume presents a comprehensive new look at the werewolf not only as a supernatural creature and a literary motif, but also as a metaphor that bears on the relationship between human and non-human, between Self and Other, and that is able to situate the Old-Norse texts into a broader intellectual discourse that extends beyond medieval Iceland and Norway.

Table of Contents :

List of Illustrations

Acknowledgements

Abbreviations and Citation Practice



Introduction

Werewolves in Old Norse-Icelandic Literature

Werewolves in the Franco-Latin Tradition

Texts in Focus

Goals and Structure



Chapter 1: Þeir fóru í hamina

The Werewolf’s Skin

The Skin’s Position in Werewolf Literature

The Skin’s Position in the Appearance-Essence Binary

The Skin of the Old Norse-Icelandic Werewolves

Ála flekks saga: A Case Study

From lupus to leprosus



Chapter 2: Klæddr eða Nokkuiðr

The Werewolf’s Clothing and the She-Wolf

The Clothes–Body Dynamics: The Man-Wolf

The Clothes–Body Dynamics: The Metaphorical She-Wolf

Dress: Definition, Classification, Function

From Naked to Clothed: The Knight

From Clothed to Naked: The Lady



Chapter 3: Et ek þeirra hold

The Werewolf’s Food and Food Taboo

What and How Does a Wolf Eat?

Food and Taboo: What Werewolf Does or Does not Eat

Tabooed Food and Tabooed Sex: The She-Wolf’s Appetite

The Scale of the Werewolf’s (Possible) Food: The Acceptable

The Point of No Return: Human and Horse Flesh



Chapter 4: Á skóg með hryggðum

The Werewolf’s Landscape and Mindscape

Theories and Tools: The Foundation

Mapping the Werewolf’s Mindscape: An Overview

Úlfhams rímur: A Tale of Generations

Úlfhams rímur: Dark Land, Dark Mind



Chapter 5: From Monstratus to Monstrare

The Werewolf’s Purpose

Classification of the Characters

(Were)wolf as Learner: monstratus

The Disguised Hero as Learner/monstratus, or the Werewolf’s Pupil

Wolf as Teacher: monstrare

The Konungs skuggsjá Werewolves: The Foundations

The Konungs skuggsjá Werewolves: Teaching (of) the Wolf



Conclusion

What Can We Learn from the Wolf?



Works Cited

Index

Minjie Su has recently completed her DPhil (English) from the University of Oxford; her research focuses on the Old Norse-Icelandic werewolf literary tradition and, more broadly, the supernatural in the legendary and the romance genres.