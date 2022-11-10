Associate Professor/Professor - Francophone Studies (University of Toronto Scarborough)

Associate Professor/Professor - Francophone Studies

Description:

The Department of Language Studies at the University of Toronto Scarborough (UTSC) invites applications for a full-time tenure stream position in Francophone Studies. The appointment will be at the rank of Associate Professor or Professor, with an expected start date of July 1, 2023, or shortly thereafter.

The University of Toronto Scarborough is implementing a new Strategic Plan: Inspiring Inclusive Excellence cfrederick@bipocsearch.com. Consistent with the values and objectives in this plan, we especially welcome candidates who self-identify as Indigenous or those who have lived experience in Black or other racialized (peron of colour) communities. This position is part of a cohort of similar faculty searches in the departments of Anthropology, Arts, Culture & Media, Biological Sciences, Health & Society, Historical & Cultural Studies, Language Studies, Management, Political Science, Psychology, and Sociology. New colleagues will have the opportunity to be connected with previous cohorts of faculty from under-represented groups, including those hired through targeted efforts in the last three years in departments spanning the Sciences, Social Sciences, and Humanities. For this important cohort hire, the University is partnering with BIPOC Executive Search. Individuals seeking more information and guidance during the application process can email Candice Frederick or Jason Murray at

Applicants must have earned a PhD degree in French, Literary Studies or a related area of Francophone Studies with areas of concentration in the literatures, cinemas and cultures of one of the following areas:

• French-speaking North Africa

• Sub-Saharan French-speaking countries

• French-speaking islands of the Caribbean and the Indian Ocean

• Black Francophone diaspora in North America

Native or near native fluency in French together with a good commend of English is expected from the sucessful candidates.

We seek candidates with a clearly demonstrated exceptional record of excellence in research and teaching. Candidates will have an established international reputation and will be expected to sustain and lead innovative and independent research at the highest international level, and to maintain an outstanding, competitive, and externally funded research program.

Candidates must provide evidence of research excellence as demonstrated by a record of sustained high-impact contributions, such as monographs, publications in top-ranked and field relevant journals, the submitted research statement, presentations at significant conferences, distinguished awards and accolades, and other noteworthy activities that contribute to the visibility and prominence of the discipline, as well as strong endorsements from referees of high standing.

Evidence of excellence in teaching should be provided through teaching accomplishments; the teaching dossier, including a strong teaching statement; sample course syllabi; the teaching evaluations submitted as part of the application; and strong letters of reference. The candidate will have an appointment in the tri-campus graduate department in French and will teach and supervise graduate students in that department.

Candidates must also show evidence of a commitment to equity, diversity, inclusion, and to the promotion of a respectful and collegial learning and working environment, as demonstrated through the application materials.

Salary and rank will be commensurate with qualifications and experience.

The Department of Language Studies is located at the University of Toronto Scarborough (UTSC), a research-intensive campus with an interdisciplinary commitment, a multicultural student body, and modern facilities. The University offers the opportunity to conduct research, teach and live in one of the most diverse cities in the world. The University also offers opportunities to work in a range of collaborative programs and centers of research. For additional information on the Department of Language Studies, please visit https://www.utsc.utoronto.ca/dls/welcome-department-language-studies. To learn more about the Graduate Department of French Studies, please see https://www.french.utoronto.ca/.

All qualified candidates are invited to apply online by clicking the link below. Applications in French or in English should include a cover letter, a current curriculum vitae, a statement outlining current and future research interests, one recent publication (of no more than 30 pages), a teaching dossier to include a teaching statement, sample course syllabi, and teaching evaluations, as well as a statement of their contributions to equity and diversity (as outlined below).

Equity and diversity are essential to academic excellence. We seek candidates who value diversity and whose research, teaching and service bear out our commitment to equity. Candidates are therefore asked to submit a 1-2- page statement of their contributions to equity and diversity, which might cover topics such as (but not limited to): research or teaching that incorporates a focus on underrepresented communities, the development of inclusive pedagogies, or the mentoring of students from underrepresented groups.

Applicants must provide the name and contact information of three references. The University of Toronto’s recruiting tool will automatically solicit and collect letters of reference from each once an application is submitted (this happens overnight). Applicants remain responsible for ensuring that references submit letters (on letterhead, dated, and signed) by the closing date. Submission guidelines can be found at http://uoft.me/how-to-apply. Your CV and cover letter should be uploaded into the dedicated fields. Please combine additional application materials into one or two files in PDF/MS Word format. If you have any questions about this position, please contact Professor Juvénal Ndayiragije at dlssearchcommittee2022@utoronto.ca.

All application materials, including reference letters, must be received by December 15, 2022.

All qualified candidates are encouraged to apply; however, Canadians and permanent residents will be given priority.

