Lecturer (Assistant Professor) in French at the Australian National University

The School of Literature, Languages and Linguistics at the Australian National University seeks to appoint a Lecturer in French Studies (Level B, 3-year fixed term) to broaden and further strengthen the teaching and research profile of its French Program. The appointee will bring expertise and intellectual distinction to a dynamic and award-winning program, and preference will be given to candidates with an active research agenda in one or more of the following areas: Global French studies; Indo-Pacific literatures and cultures; island studies; migration studies.

The successful candidate will have a demonstrated capacity to teach core language and culture courses at all levels as well as advanced thematic courses in their area of specialisation, and will participate in the recruitment and supervision of Honours, Masters and PhD students. Scholars using transnational and/or decolonial methodologies are especially encouraged to apply.

Deadline: November 30, 2022.

More information and a link to the application can be found here: https://jobs.anu.edu.au/cw/en/job/548230/lecturer-in-french-studies.

For questions, please contact: Assciate Professor Leslie Barnes, leslie.barnes@anu.edu.au.