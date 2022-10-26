Liliane Campos et Pierre-Louis Patoine (dir.), Life, Re-Scaled: The Biological Imagination in Twenty-First-Century Literature and Performance
https://www.openbookpublishers.com/books/10.11647/obp.0303
Voici la table des matières :
1. "Introduction"
Liliane Campos and Pierre-Louis Patoine
2. "Human Environmental Aesthetics: The Molecular Sublime and the Molecular Grotesque"
Paul Hamann-Rose
3. "Still Life and Vital Matter in Gillian Clarke’s Poetry"
Sophie Musitelli
4. "Fungoid Life: Mycoaesthetics and the Novels of Jeff VanderMeer"
Derek Woods
5. "To Be or Not to Be a Patient: Challenging Biomedical Categories in Joshua Ferris’s The Unnamed"
Pascale Antolin
6. "Neurocomics and Neuroimagery: David B.’s Epileptic and Matteo Farinella and Hana Roš’s Neurocomic"
Jason Tougaw
7. "The Fiction of the Empty Pandemic City: Race and Diaspora in Ling Ma’s Severance"
Rishi Goyal
8. "Dead Gods and Geontopower: An Ecocritical Reading of Jeff Lemire’s Sweet Tooth"
Kristin Ferebee
9. "Depopulating the Novel: Post-Catastrophe Fiction, Scale, and the Population Unconscious"
Pieter Vermeulen
10. "The Everyday Pluriverse: Ecosystem Modelling in Reservoir 13"
Ben de Bruyn
11. "The Narrative and Aesthetic Strategies of Climate Change Comics"
Susan M. Squier
12. "Displacing the Human: Representing Ecological Crisis on Stage"
Kirsten E. Shepherd-Barr and Hannah Simpson
13. "Staging Larger Scales and Deep Entanglements:. The Choice of Immersion in Four Ecological Performances"
Eliane Beaufils