Liliane Campos et Pierre-Louis Patoine (dir.), Life, Re-Scaled: The Biological Imagination in Twenty-First-Century Literature and Performance

  • Cambridge, OpenBook Publishers, 2022
  • EAN : 9781800647497
  • 417 pages
  • Date de publication :
Publié le par Esther Demoulin (Source : Pierre-Louis Patoine)

Disponible en ligne sur 

https://www.openbookpublishers.com/books/10.11647/obp.0303



Voici la table des matières :

1. "Introduction"
Liliane Campos and Pierre-Louis Patoine

2. "Human Environmental Aesthetics: The Molecular Sublime and the Molecular Grotesque"
Paul Hamann-Rose

3. "Still Life and Vital Matter in Gillian Clarke’s Poetry"
Sophie Musitelli

4. "Fungoid Life: Mycoaesthetics and the Novels of Jeff VanderMeer"
Derek Woods

5. "To Be or Not to Be a Patient: Challenging Biomedical Categories in Joshua Ferris’s The Unnamed"
Pascale Antolin

6. "Neurocomics and Neuroimagery: David B.’s Epileptic and Matteo Farinella and Hana Roš’s Neurocomic"
Jason Tougaw

7. "The Fiction of the Empty Pandemic City: Race and Diaspora in Ling Ma’s Severance"
Rishi Goyal

8. "Dead Gods and Geontopower: An Ecocritical Reading of Jeff Lemire’s Sweet Tooth"
Kristin Ferebee 

9. "Depopulating the Novel: Post-Catastrophe Fiction, Scale, and the Population Unconscious"
Pieter Vermeulen

10. "The Everyday Pluriverse: Ecosystem Modelling in Reservoir 13"
Ben de Bruyn

11. "The Narrative and Aesthetic Strategies of Climate Change Comics"
Susan M. Squier

12. "Displacing the Human: Representing Ecological Crisis on Stage"
Kirsten E. Shepherd-Barr and Hannah Simpson

13. "Staging Larger Scales and Deep Entanglements:. The Choice of Immersion in Four Ecological Performances"
Eliane Beaufils