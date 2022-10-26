Liliane Campos et Pierre-Louis Patoine (dir.),

Life, Re-Scaled: The Biological Imagination in Twenty-First-Century Literature and Performance

1. "Introduction"

Liliane Campos and Pierre-Louis Patoine



2. "Human Environmental Aesthetics: The Molecular Sublime and the Molecular Grotesque"

Paul Hamann-Rose



3. "Still Life and Vital Matter in Gillian Clarke’s Poetry"

Sophie Musitelli



4. "Fungoid Life: Mycoaesthetics and the Novels of Jeff VanderMeer"

Derek Woods



5. "To Be or Not to Be a Patient: Challenging Biomedical Categories in Joshua Ferris’s The Unnamed"

Pascale Antolin



6. "Neurocomics and Neuroimagery: David B.’s Epileptic and Matteo Farinella and Hana Roš’s Neurocomic"

Jason Tougaw



7. "The Fiction of the Empty Pandemic City: Race and Diaspora in Ling Ma’s Severance"

Rishi Goyal



8. "Dead Gods and Geontopower: An Ecocritical Reading of Jeff Lemire’s Sweet Tooth"

Kristin Ferebee



9. "Depopulating the Novel: Post-Catastrophe Fiction, Scale, and the Population Unconscious"

Pieter Vermeulen



10. "The Everyday Pluriverse: Ecosystem Modelling in Reservoir 13"

Ben de Bruyn



11. "The Narrative and Aesthetic Strategies of Climate Change Comics"

Susan M. Squier



12. "Displacing the Human: Representing Ecological Crisis on Stage"

Kirsten E. Shepherd-Barr and Hannah Simpson



13. "Staging Larger Scales and Deep Entanglements:. The Choice of Immersion in Four Ecological Performances"

Eliane Beaufils





