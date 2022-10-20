Bourse de doctorat Emory University (USA)

The Department of French and Italian at Emory University in Atlanta offers a PhD program in French and Francophone studies with a strong emphasis on interdisciplinarity.



Graduate students at Emory are part of a thriving intellectual community focused around literature, critical theory and cultural studies with dynamic lecture and film series as well as seminars across campus. These include those organized by the Disability Studies Initiative, the Institute of African Studies, the Psychoanalytic Studies Program, the Anthropocene Reading Group, the Global and Postcolonial Studies Program, along with several other faculty and student led conferences and programming. In addition, certificates in Comparative Literature, Women’s, Gender, and Sexuality Studies, Jewish Studies or Psychoanalytic Studies are available for students who seek to combine their Ph.D. in French with literary and theoretical issues outside the historic or generic boundaries of French literature.



Our graduate program provides a rich language-teaching experience in both training and praxis. Graduate students serve as instructors of record and work collaboratively with colleagues and supervisors to create and administer their own courses.



All students admitted and who enter the program receive a five-year funding package, which includes tuition remission, a 12-month stipend starting at $34,317-$39,317, health insurance premium coverage, plus up to $8,000 in supplemental funds for conference travel and professional development.



More information about the program and our faculty may also be found at http://french.emory.edu and if you have questions about our Ph.D. program, feel free to contact the director of graduate studies at subha.xavier@emory.edu



Deadline for application: January 1, 2023. The $75 application fee may be waived due to financial hardship. In order to apply for a fee waiver please see https://www.gs.emory.edu/admissions/fee-waivers.html



