The French Works of Jofroi de Waterford

A Critical Edition by Keith Busby

Brepols

494 p., 3 b/w ill., 156 x 234 mm, 2020

ISBN: 978-2-503-58294-8

At the beginning of the fourteenth century, Jofroi, a brother of the Dominican house of St Saviour’s in Waterford, Ireland, translated into French and adapted from the Latin three texts: the De excidio Troiae of the so-called ‘Dares Phrygius’, the Breviarium historiae romanae of Eutropius, and Pseudo-Aristotelian Secretum secretorum. While the first two, La gerre de Troi and Le regne des Romains are generally close translations, Le secré de secrés is much modified by omissions and interpolations of exempla and scientific material. In his enterprise, Jofroi was aided and abetted by his scribe, the Walloon merchant and custos, Servais Copale. This book is the first critical edition of Jofroi’s œuvre. The texts are accompanied by a general introduction, individual introductions to each of the three texts, extensive notes, a substantial glossary, and an index of proper names. Jofroi and Servais collaborated in Waterford, not Paris, as has long been assumed, and these texts are therefore witness to the importance of French as a literary language in southeastern Ireland.

*

Première édition moderne de trois textes Hiberno-Français.

Au début du XIVe siècle, Jofroi, frère de la maison dominicaine de Saint-Sauveur à Waterford, Irlande, traduit en français et adapté du latin trois textes: le De excidio Troiae du soi-disant `` Dares Phrygius '', le Breviarium historiae romanae d'Eutropius et Pseudo-Aristotelian Secretum secretorum . Alors que les deux premiers, La gerre de Troi et Le regne des Romains sont généralement des traductions proches, Le secré de secrés est beaucoup modifié par des omissions et des interpolations d' exemplaet matériel scientifique. Dans son entreprise, Jofroi est aidé et encouragé par son scribe, le marchand et gardien wallon, Servais Copale.

Ce livre est la première édition critique de l' œuvre de Jofroi . Les textes sont accompagnés d'une introduction générale, d'introductions individuelles à chacun des trois textes, de notes détaillées, d'un glossaire substantiel et d'un index des noms propres. Jofroi et Servais ont collaboré à Waterford, pas à Paris, comme on l'a longtemps supposé, et ces textes témoignent donc de l'importance du français comme langue littéraire dans le sud-est de l'Irlande.

*

Keith Busby is Douglas Kelly Professor of Medieval French Emeritus at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and Fellow of the Medieval Academy of America.

Table of Contents

General Introduction

La gerre de Troi

Introduction

Edition

Textual and Explanatory Notes

Le regne des Romains

Introduction

Edition

Textual and Explanatory Notes

Le secré des secrés

Introduction

Edition

Textual and Explanatory Notes

Glossary

Index of Proper Names