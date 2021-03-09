Las Vegas, Nevada, EU

Pacific Ancient and Modern Language Association (PAMLA) - 118th Annual Conference, 2021

Thursday, November 11 to Sunday, November 14, 2021

VIRTUAL SESSION (online)

French and Francophone Studies / Cultural, Historical and Political Studies

This session explores the city at night and its transformations through the ages, with a focus on the cultural, economic and political role of these transformations in society. Paper proposals are welcome on topics including but not limited to: the city's nocturnal imaginaries and figures; urban lighting and innovations; obsessions and rationalization of the nocturnal city; control, politization and commercialization of nocturnal life in the city; evolution of artificial light through time and its implications on city-dwellers' relationships with the night; crime in the city at night; (re)defining safety and danger zones in the city at night; artificial light pollution; workers of the night.

Please, send abstract (250-400 words) to amazuet@stanford.edu