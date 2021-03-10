The Comic Tales of Chaucer

T. W. Craik

ISBN 9780367357450

£27.99

Routledge

174 Pages

PRESENTATION

Originally published in 1964. This book deals wholly with Chaucer’s comic tales. The individual tales are not discussed in isolation but always with reference to the others and to Chaucer’s poetry as a whole. By this comparison and analysis, this book illuminates the features of Chaucer’s many-sided art.

Table of Contents:

Preface 1. The Miller’s Tale 2. The Reeve’s Tale 3. The Shipman’s Tale 4. The Nun’s Priest’s Tale 5. Chaucer’s Tale of Sir Thopas, The Cook’s Tale, The Canon’s Yeoman’s Tale 6. The Friar’s Tale 7. The Summoner’s Tale 8. The Merchant’s Tale