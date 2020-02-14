Tison Pugh

Chaucer's Losers, Nintendo's Children, and Other Forays in Queer Ludonarratology

University of Nebraska Press

ISBN : 978-1-4962-1761-5

282 p.

55,00 $

PRÉSENTATION

Tison Pugh examines the intersection of narratology, ludology, and queer studies, pointing to the ways in which the blurred boundaries between game and narrative provide both a textual and a metatextual space of queer narrative potential. By focusing on these three distinct yet complementary areas, Pugh shifts understandings of the way their play, pleasure, and narrative potential are interlinked.



Through illustrative readings of an eclectic collection of cultural artifacts—from Chaucer’s Canterbury Tales to Nintendo’s Legend of Zelda franchise, from Edward Albee’s dramatic masterpiece Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? to J. K. Rowling’s Harry Potter fantasy novels—Pugh offers perspectives of blissful ludonarratology, sadomasochistic ludonarratology, the queerness of rules, the queerness of godgames, and the queerness of children’s questing video games. Collectively, these analyses present a range of interpretive strategies for uncovering the disruptive potential of gaming texts and textual games while demonstrating the wide applicability of queer ludonarratology throughout the humanities.



SOMMAIRE

Introduction: David Sedaris’s Queer Poker Game

Part 1. Theorizing Queer Ludonarratology

1. Theorizing Ludonarratology

2. Queering Ludonarratology

Part 2. Structures and Readings in Queer Ludonarrativity

3. Win/Loss

Pregame: The Thrill of Defeat

Geoffrey Chaucer’s Queer Losers and Blissful Ludonarrativity

4. Players

Pregame: Whose Side Are You On?

Edward Albee’s Queer Players and Sadomasochistic Ludonarrativity

5. Godgames

Pregame: Fun and Games with Sociopaths

David Fincher’s Films and Ludonarrativity’s Queer Godgames

6. Rules

Pregame: May the Better Player Lose!

J. K. Rowling’s Harry Potter Novels, Muggle Quidditch, and Ludonarrativity’s Queer Rules

7. Children

Pregame: Of Preschoolers and Prodigies

Nintendo’s Queer Children and Questing Ludonarrativity in The Legend of Zelda Video Games

Conclusion: Gone Home and the Ludonarrative Limits of Queer Representation

Notes

Works Cited

AUTHOR

Tison Pugh is Pegasus Professor of English at the University of Central Florida. He is the author of The Queer Fantasies of the American Family Sitcom and Innocence, Heterosexuality, and the Queerness of Children’s Literature, among others.