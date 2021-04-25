Media Work, Mothers and Motherhood

Negotiating the International Audio-Visual Industry

Susan Liddy, Anne O'Brien (ed.)

ISBN 9780367536015

Routledge

234 Pages

£29.59

PRESENTATION

This interdisciplinary and international volume offers an innovative and critical exploration of the impact of motherhood on the engagement of women in media and creative industries across the globe. Diverse contributions critically engage with the intersections and overlap between the social categories of worker and mother, and the work of media production and maternal caregiving.

Conflicting ideas about, and expectations of, mothers are untangled in the context of the working world of radio, film, television and creative media industries. The book teases out commonalities between experiences that are evident across a number of countries, from Hollywood to Bollywood, as well as examining the differences between class, religion, maternal status and cultural frameworks that surround working mothers in various nation states. It also offers some possibilities for ways forward that can improve the lives of women workers who are also mothers.

A timely and valuable contribution to international debates on equality, mothers and motherhood in audiovisual industries, this book will be of interest to scholars and students of media, communication, cultural studies and gender, programmes engaged with work inequalities and motherhood studies, and activists, funders, policymakers and practitioners.

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1: Motherhood and Media Work: an introduction

Susan Liddy & Anne O’ Brien

Part 1 Who Cares in Screen Production?

Chapter 2: Inequality, Invisibility and Inflexibility: Mothers and Carers Navigating Careers in the Australian Screen Industry

Sheree K. Gregory & Deb Verhoeven

Chapter 3 Managing Wollstonecraft’s Dilemma: Matriarchs in the Nigerian Broadcast News Media and the Politics of Child Care

Ganiyat Tijani-Adenle

Chapter 4: Representing and Experiencing Motherhood - On and Off Screen in Swedish Film

Maria Jansson & Louise Wallenberg

Chapter 5: The Mother of a Famous Child: The Media Representation of Shirley Temple’s "Mother" in Hollywood, 1934-1940

Tsz Lam Ngai

Part 2 Intersectionality and Media Mothers

Chapter 6: Negotiating motherhood in the Colombian Audio-Visual Industry: a matter of capital.

Alejandra Castano-Echeverri & Andrés

Correa-González

Chapter 7: The Future of Muslim Women Behind-the-Scenes of the Malaysian TV Industry

Nur Kareelawati Abd Karim

Chapter 8: British television production and women without children: exclusionary practice in the turn to care

Rowan Aust

Part 3 Stigma, subjectivity and celebrity

Chapter 9: The operation of maternal stigma in the UK creative and cultural industries

Tamsyn Dent

Chapter 10: Mothers’ subjective experiences of negotiating caring responsibilities with work in the Scottish film and television industries

Susan Berridge

Chapter 11: Bollywood Mothers: work life imbalance

Viraj Suparsad

Part 4 Solutions for better futures

Chapter 12: The Gendered Practice of The TV Opt-Out

Perelandra Beedles

Chapter 13: Negotiating Motherhood: the search for solutions

Susan Liddy & Anne O’ Brien