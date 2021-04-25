collectif| Nouvelle parution
S. Liddy, A. O'Brien (ed.). Media Work, Mothers and Motherhood. Negotiating the International Audio-Visual Industry
Media Work, Mothers and Motherhood
Negotiating the International Audio-Visual Industry
Susan Liddy, Anne O'Brien (ed.)
ISBN 9780367536015
Routledge
234 Pages
£29.59
PRESENTATION
This interdisciplinary and international volume offers an innovative and critical exploration of the impact of motherhood on the engagement of women in media and creative industries across the globe. Diverse contributions critically engage with the intersections and overlap between the social categories of worker and mother, and the work of media production and maternal caregiving.
Conflicting ideas about, and expectations of, mothers are untangled in the context of the working world of radio, film, television and creative media industries. The book teases out commonalities between experiences that are evident across a number of countries, from Hollywood to Bollywood, as well as examining the differences between class, religion, maternal status and cultural frameworks that surround working mothers in various nation states. It also offers some possibilities for ways forward that can improve the lives of women workers who are also mothers.
A timely and valuable contribution to international debates on equality, mothers and motherhood in audiovisual industries, this book will be of interest to scholars and students of media, communication, cultural studies and gender, programmes engaged with work inequalities and motherhood studies, and activists, funders, policymakers and practitioners.
Table of Contents:
Chapter 1: Motherhood and Media Work: an introduction
Susan Liddy & Anne O’ Brien
Part 1 Who Cares in Screen Production?
Chapter 2: Inequality, Invisibility and Inflexibility: Mothers and Carers Navigating Careers in the Australian Screen Industry
Sheree K. Gregory & Deb Verhoeven
Chapter 3 Managing Wollstonecraft’s Dilemma: Matriarchs in the Nigerian Broadcast News Media and the Politics of Child Care
Ganiyat Tijani-Adenle
Chapter 4: Representing and Experiencing Motherhood - On and Off Screen in Swedish Film
Maria Jansson & Louise Wallenberg
Chapter 5: The Mother of a Famous Child: The Media Representation of Shirley Temple’s "Mother" in Hollywood, 1934-1940
Tsz Lam Ngai
Part 2 Intersectionality and Media Mothers
Chapter 6: Negotiating motherhood in the Colombian Audio-Visual Industry: a matter of capital.
Alejandra Castano-Echeverri & Andrés
Correa-González
Chapter 7: The Future of Muslim Women Behind-the-Scenes of the Malaysian TV Industry
Nur Kareelawati Abd Karim
Chapter 8: British television production and women without children: exclusionary practice in the turn to care
Rowan Aust
Part 3 Stigma, subjectivity and celebrity
Chapter 9: The operation of maternal stigma in the UK creative and cultural industries
Tamsyn Dent
Chapter 10: Mothers’ subjective experiences of negotiating caring responsibilities with work in the Scottish film and television industries
Susan Berridge
Chapter 11: Bollywood Mothers: work life imbalance
Viraj Suparsad
Part 4 Solutions for better futures
Chapter 12: The Gendered Practice of The TV Opt-Out
Perelandra Beedles
Chapter 13: Negotiating Motherhood: the search for solutions
Susan Liddy & Anne O’ Brien