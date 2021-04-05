Ross Hamilton

Accident. A Philosophical and Literary History

University of Chicago Press

ISBN: 9780226817590

320 p.

46,00 $

PRÉSENTATION

An accidental glance at a newspaper notice causes Rousseau to collapse under the force of a vision. A car accidentally hits Giacometti, and he experiences an epiphany. Darwin introduces accident to the basic process of life, and Freud looks to accident as the expression of unconscious desire. Accident, Ross Hamilton claims, is the force that makes us modern. Tracing the story of accident from Aristotle to Buster Keaton and beyond, Hamilton’s daring book revives the tradition of the grand history of ideas.



Accident tells an original history of Western thought from the perspective of Aristotle’s remarkably durable categories of accident and substance. Throughout antiquity and the Middle Ages, Aristotle’s distinction underwrote an insistence on order and subordination of the inessential. In a groundbreaking innovation, Hamilton argues that after the Reformation, the concept of accident began to change places with that of substance: accident became a life-transforming event and effectively a person’s essence. For moderns, it is the accidental, seemingly trivial moments of consciousness that, like Wordsworth’s “spots of time,” create constellations of meaning in our lives. Touching on a broad array of images and texts—Augustine, Dante, the frescoes of Raphael, Descartes, Jane Austen, the work of the surrealists, and twentieth-century cinema—Hamilton provides a new way to map the mutations of personal identity and subjectivity.

CONTENTS

Acknowledgments

Introduction: The Shock of Experience



ONE / Accidental Origins: Defining Accidental Qualities and Events

TWO / Divine Substance: Assimilation of Accident within Christian Theology

THREE / Skeptical Accidents: Secularization of Accident during the Reformation

FOUR / Accidental Experience: Radical Enlightenment and the Science of Accident

FIVE / Novel Accidents: Self-Determining Accidents in Print Culture

SIX / The Textual Self: Opportunity and Emotion in the Creation of the Individual

SEVEN / The Accidental Sublime: Returning Substance to Accidental Events

EIGHT / Altered States: The Macroscopic Impact of Accidental Qualities

NINE / The Form of Accident: The Boundaries of Perception

TEN / Envisioning Accident: Searching for Substance in an Accidental World



Conclusion: Pattern Recognition

Bibliography

Index