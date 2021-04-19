Londres, en ligne

Psychoanalysis after Theory: Art, Criticism, Culture

Freud Museum, London (online)

Friday, 7 May, 14:00 - 18:15 (UK time)

For more than half a century, French Theory decisively shaped the reception of psychoanalysis in the arts and humanities. As we leave behind the first decades of the twentieth-first century, this half-day online workshop explores the future of psychoanalytic theory after ‘Theory’. What role can Freud’s understanding of culture play today, at a time when the meaning of theory is shifting and branching out in a number of new directions? What psychoanalytic resources for rethinking art, culture, and criticism remain hidden in plain sight, like the Queen’s missive in Poe’s ‘The Purloined Letter’? What is the fate of psychoanalytic theory in the wake of the materialist turn, or in the shadow of our current ecological crisis?

Through a series of presentations from leading international scholars, as well as a closing round table discussion, this workshop will broach these and related questions in considering the future of the intertwined legacies of theory and psychoanalysis.

Programme

2pm (GMT): Welcome and introduction (Paul Earlie, Bristol)

2:15-2:45: Jean-Michel Rabaté (Pennsylvania), ‘The letter or writing? Notes on the Lacan-Derrida debate’

2:45-3:15: Dany Nobus (Brunel), ‘Reading Against the Grain (Lacan Libertango)’

3:15-3:30: Coffee break

3:30-4:00: Elissa Marder (Emory), ‘The Shadow of the Eco’

4:00-4:30: Nicholas Royle (Sussex), ‘Magical Shrinking’

4:30-4:45: Coffee break

4:45-5:15: Isabelle Alfandary (Sorbonne Nouvelle Université), ‘Freud’s Early Case Studies: the Temptation of the Plot’

5:15-6:15: Book Launch / Round Table Discussion

Chair: Elissa Marder (Emory)

Respondents:

Jean-Michel Rabaté on Paul Earlie’s Derrida and the Legacy of Psychoanalysis (2021)

Axel Nesme on Isabelle Alfandary’s Science et fiction chez Freud (2021)

Panelists: Dany Nobus, Nicholas Royle, Daniel Katz, Paul Earlie, Isabelle Alfandary

Registration for this event is on a pay-what-you-can basis, with all proceeds going to support the Freud Museum, London. All registrants will receive their unique joining link to the Webinar via email. All registrants will be emailed the recording after the event, available to catch up for 1 month.

To register, please click here: https://www.freud.org.uk/event/psychoanalysis-after-theory-art-culture-criticism/

This event is supported by the University of Bristol and organised in partnership with the Freud Museum, London.