The Impacts of Language and Literacy Policy on Teaching Practices in Ghana

Postcolonial Perspectives on Early Literacy and Instruction

Philomena Osseo-Asare

PRESENTATION

This text critically examines changes in Ghanaian language and literacy policy following independence in 1957 to consider its impacts on early literacy teaching.

By adopting a postcolonial theoretical perspective, the text interrogates the logic behind policy changes which have prioritised English, local language, or biliteracy. It draws on data from interviews with teachers and researcher observation to demonstrate how policies have influenced teaching and learning. Dr Osseo-Asare’s findings inform the development of a conceptual framework which highlights the socio-cultural factors that impact the literacy and biliteracy of young children in Ghana, offering solutions to help teachers combat the challenges of frequent policy changes.

This timely monograph will prove to be an essential resource not only for researchers working on education policies, teacher education, and English-language learning in postcolonial Ghana but also for those looking to identify the thematic and methodological nuances of studying literacy and education in postcolonial contexts.

Table of Contents:

1. An Introduction to Language and Literacy Policy in Ghana; 2. British Colonialism and Policy Since Independence (1957): Impacts on Teaching Practices; 3. Life History as a Research Methodology; 4. Meet the Teachers: Professional and Personal Stories; 5. English-only, Local Language, and Biliteracy Policies Since 1957: Impacts on Teaching Practices; 6. Synthesis of Findings: Challenges for Teachers and Recommendations for Policy