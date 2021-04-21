essai| Nouvelle parution
P. M. Smorkaloff. Readers and Writers in Cuba. A Social History of Print Culture, l830s-l990s
Information publiée le 21 avril 2021 par Noelle Vonsiebenthal
Readers and Writers in Cuba
A Social History of Print Culture, l830s-l990s
Pamela Maria Smorkaloff
ISBN 9781315861401
Routledge
232 Pages
£64.00 (e-book)
PRESENTATION
First published in 1997. Routledge is an imprint of Taylor & Francis, an informa company.
"A welcome addition to the limited literature on Cuba...provides a balanced, reasoned, logical, and well-researched account...recommended." -- Choice