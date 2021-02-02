revue| Nouvelle parution
Nineteenth-Century French Studies vol. 49: 1 & 2 / Fall–Winter 2020–2021
The Editorial Board of Nineteenth-Century French Studies is pleased to announce the publication of volume 49 numbers 1–2 (Fall–Winter 2020-2021). In addition to four varia articles -- about abjection in Ourika, botany and Baudelaire, rural life in Huysmans, and sonic violence in Zola -- this issue features a special section entitled ‘Célébrités de Delille,’ edited and with an introduction by Hugues Marchal. With these articles and over twenty reviews, this issue continues the journal’s longstanding tradition of covering the full range of studies of nineteenth-century French literature and related fields. A full table of contents is below and also online at www.ncfs-journal.org.
All of the journal’s book reviews from this volume are accessible online and without subscription. In addition, the web site offers complete archives of the journal’s publications since it began in 1972: table of contents from every issue, abstracts of all of the articles, and all of the book reviews published online. Finally, the web site also provides complete information about all aspects of the journal’s activities.
ARTICLES
Mary Jane Cowles
Paternal Law and the Abject in Ourika
Doyle Calhoun
Flowers for Baudelaire: Urban Botany and Allegorical Writing
Erag Ramizi
Se paysanner: Perilous Non-Contemporaneity in Joris-Karl Huysmans's En rade
Aimée Boutin
The Sound Crack in Émile Zola's La Bête humaine
SPECIAL SECTION: "Célébrités de Delille"
edited by Hugues Marchal
Hugues Marchal
Introduction
Hugues Marchal
On récite déjà les vers qu'il fait encore": Delille victime du teasing?
Nicolas Wanlin
Transferts de gloire: Le panthéon scientifique de Delille
Timothée Léchot
Les entrailles de la célébrité: Le cadavre de Jacques Delille en 1813
Muriel Louâpre
La célébrité au futur antérieur: comment Delille fut occulté des mémoires
REVIEWS
LE ROMAN ET LE ROMANESQUE
Bray, Patrick M. The Price of Literature: The French Novel’s Theoretical Turn
David F. Bell
Ripoll, Élodie. Penser la couleur en littérature: explorations romanesques des Lumières au réalisme
Maury Bruhn
Paraschas, Sotirios. Reappearing Characters in Nineteenth-Century French Literature: Authorship, Originality, and Intellectual Property
Robert Finnigan
Pasco, Allan H. The Nineteenth-Century French Short Story: Masterpieces in Miniature
Warren Johnson
NOTEWORTHY WOMEN
Léo, André. Le Père Brafort, roman. Texte établi, annoté et commenté par Alice Primi et Jean-Pierre Bonnet
Claudie Bernard
Tilburg, Patricia A. Working Girls: Sex, Taste, and Reform in the Parisian Garment Trades, 1880–1919
Susan Hiner
Mitchell, Robin. Vénus noire: Black Women and Colonial Fantasies in Nineteenth-Century France
Julia Caterina Hartley
THÉÂTRE ET BEAUX-ARTS
Gleis, Ralph, editor. Gustave Caillebotte: Painter and Patron of Impressionism
Kedra Kearis
Braun, Juliane. Creole Drama: Theatre and Society in Antebellum New Orleans
Courtney Sullivan
Dandona, Jessica M. Nature and the Nation in Fin-de-siècle France: The Art of Émile Gallé and the École de Nancy
Claire O’Mahony
TRAVEL AND WANDERING
Pedrazzini, Mariacristina, and Marisa Verna, editors. Paris, un lieu commun
Daniel Finch-Race
Gosetti, Valentina, and Alistair Rolls, editors. Still Loitering: Australian Essays in Honour of Ross Chambers
William Paulson
Le Calvez, Éric, editor. Flaubert voyageur
Sucheta Kapoor
REVOLUTION, EMPIRE, MONARCHY
Coller, Ian. Muslims and Citizens: Islam, Politics, and the French Revolution
Clayton W. Kindred
Zanone, Damien, editor. “La chose de Waterloo”: une bataille en littérature
Benjamin McRae Amoss
Samuels, Maurice. The Betrayal of the Duchess: The Scandal That Unmade the Bourbon Monarchy and Made France Modern
Sara Phenix
REREADING NINETEENTH-CENTURY CLASSICS
Del Lungo, Andrea, and Pierre Glaudes, editors. Balzac, l’invention de la sociologie
Paul J. Young
Barjonet, Aurélie, and Jean-Sébastien Macke, editors. Lire Zola au XXIe siècle: colloque de Cerisy
Clive Thomson
Bordas, Éric, editor. Balzac et la langue
Kristina Roney
Diaz, José-Luis, and Mathilde Labbé, editors. Les XIXe siècles de Roland Barthes
Patrick M. Bray
BOHEMIANS, DANDIES, DECADENTS
Glinoer, Anthony. La Bohème: une figure de l’imaginaire social
Brett Brehm
Kociubińska, Edyta, editor. Le Dandysme: de l’histoire au mythe
Pamela A. Genova
Montoro Araque, Mercedes. Gautier, au carrefour de l’ âme romantique et décadente
Pramila Kolekar
*
