Nineteenth-Century French Studies vol. 49: 1 & 2 / Fall–Winter 2020–2021

The Editorial Board of Nineteenth-Century French Studies is pleased to announce the publication of volume 49 numbers 1–2 (Fall–Winter 2020-2021). In addition to four varia articles -- about abjection in Ourika, botany and Baudelaire, rural life in Huysmans, and sonic violence in Zola -- this issue features a special section entitled ‘Célébrités de Delille,’ edited and with an introduction by Hugues Marchal. With these articles and over twenty reviews, this issue continues the journal’s longstanding tradition of covering the full range of studies of nineteenth-century French literature and related fields. A full table of contents is below and also online at www.ncfs-journal.org.

All of the journal’s book reviews from this volume are accessible online and without subscription. In addition, the web site offers complete archives of the journal’s publications since it began in 1972: table of contents from every issue, abstracts of all of the articles, and all of the book reviews published online. Finally, the web site also provides complete information about all aspects of the journal’s activities.

Nineteenth-Century French Studies volume 49 numbers 1 & 2 / Fall–Winter 2020–2021



ARTICLES



Mary Jane Cowles

Paternal Law and the Abject in Ourika

Doyle Calhoun

Flowers for Baudelaire: Urban Botany and Allegorical Writing

Erag Ramizi

Se paysanner: Perilous Non-Contemporaneity in Joris-Karl Huysmans's En rade

Aimée Boutin

The Sound Crack in Émile Zola's La Bête humaine



SPECIAL SECTION: "Célébrités de Delille"

edited by Hugues Marchal

Hugues Marchal

Introduction

Hugues Marchal

On récite déjà les vers qu'il fait encore": Delille victime du teasing?

Nicolas Wanlin

Transferts de gloire: Le panthéon scientifique de Delille

Timothée Léchot

Les entrailles de la célébrité: Le cadavre de Jacques Delille en 1813

Muriel Louâpre

La célébrité au futur antérieur: comment Delille fut occulté des mémoires

REVIEWS

NB In agreeing to publish a review with Nineteenth-Century French Studies , authors retain the copyright to their review and give Nineteenth-Century French Studies the right to first publication of that review. (effective September 2014)



LE ROMAN ET LE ROMANESQUE

Bray, Patrick M. The Price of Literature: The French Novel’s Theoretical Turn

David F. Bell

Ripoll, Élodie. Penser la couleur en littérature: explorations romanesques des Lumières au réalisme

Maury Bruhn

Paraschas, Sotirios. Reappearing Characters in Nineteenth-Century French Literature: Authorship, Originality, and Intellectual Property

Robert Finnigan

Pasco, Allan H. The Nineteenth-Century French Short Story: Masterpieces in Miniature

Warren Johnson



NOTEWORTHY WOMEN

Léo, André. Le Père Brafort, roman. Texte établi, annoté et commenté par Alice Primi et Jean-Pierre Bonnet

Claudie Bernard

Tilburg, Patricia A. Working Girls: Sex, Taste, and Reform in the Parisian Garment Trades, 1880–1919

Susan Hiner

Mitchell, Robin. Vénus noire: Black Women and Colonial Fantasies in Nineteenth-Century France

Julia Caterina Hartley



THÉÂTRE ET BEAUX-ARTS

Gleis, Ralph, editor. Gustave Caillebotte: Painter and Patron of Impressionism

Kedra Kearis

Braun, Juliane. Creole Drama: Theatre and Society in Antebellum New Orleans

Courtney Sullivan

Dandona, Jessica M. Nature and the Nation in Fin-de-siècle France: The Art of Émile Gallé and the École de Nancy

Claire O’Mahony



TRAVEL AND WANDERING

Pedrazzini, Mariacristina, and Marisa Verna, editors. Paris, un lieu commun

Daniel Finch-Race

Gosetti, Valentina, and Alistair Rolls, editors. Still Loitering: Australian Essays in Honour of Ross Chambers

William Paulson

Le Calvez, Éric, editor. Flaubert voyageur

Sucheta Kapoor



REVOLUTION, EMPIRE, MONARCHY

Coller, Ian. Muslims and Citizens: Islam, Politics, and the French Revolution

Clayton W. Kindred

Zanone, Damien, editor. “La chose de Waterloo”: une bataille en littérature

Benjamin McRae Amoss

Samuels, Maurice. The Betrayal of the Duchess: The Scandal That Unmade the Bourbon Monarchy and Made France Modern

Sara Phenix



REREADING NINETEENTH-CENTURY CLASSICS

Del Lungo, Andrea, and Pierre Glaudes, editors. Balzac, l’invention de la sociologie

Paul J. Young

Barjonet, Aurélie, and Jean-Sébastien Macke, editors. Lire Zola au XXIe siècle: colloque de Cerisy

Clive Thomson

Bordas, Éric, editor. Balzac et la langue

Kristina Roney

Diaz, José-Luis, and Mathilde Labbé, editors. Les XIXe siècles de Roland Barthes

Patrick M. Bray



BOHEMIANS, DANDIES, DECADENTS

Glinoer, Anthony. La Bohème: une figure de l’imaginaire social

Brett Brehm

Kociubińska, Edyta, editor. Le Dandysme: de l’histoire au mythe

Pamela A. Genova

Montoro Araque, Mercedes. Gautier, au carrefour de l’ âme romantique et décadente

Pramila Kolekar

*

Nineteenth-Century French Studies



Seth Whidden, Editor

Annick Ettlin, François Proulx, and Claire White, Associate Editors

Anne O’Neil-Henry and Pratima Prasad, Book Review Editors

http://www.ncfs-journal.org | Articles: ncfsarticles@gmail.com | Reviews: ncfsreviews@gmail.com | Twitter: twitter.com/NCFS_journal | Subscriptions: http://www.nebraskapress.unl.edu