Law, Fiction and Activism in a Time of Climate Change

Nicole Rogers

ISBN 9780367784508

Routledge

248 Page

£29.59

PRESENTATION

The book examines the narratives of climate change which have developed and which are currently evolving in three areas: law, fiction and activism.

Narratives of climate change generated by litigants, judges, writers of fiction and activists are having, and will have, a profound effect on the way we respond to the climate change crisis. Acknowledging the prevalence of unreliable narrators, this book explores the reliability and significance of different forms of climate narrative. The author analyses overlapping themes and points of intersection, considering the recurrent motif of the trickster, the prominence of the child, the significance and ongoing viability of the rights discourse, and the increasingly prevalent emergency framing with its multiple implications for law’s empire. She asks how law, fiction and activism measure up as textual and performative fora for telling the story of climate change and anticipating a climate-changed future. And, in addition, how can they help foster transformative narratives which empower us to confront the climate change crisis?

This highly topical, cross-disciplinary work will be of interest to anyone concerned about the growing climate emergency and makes a valuable contribution to climate law, environmental law, the environmental humanities and ecocriticism.

Table of Contents:

1. Narrating Climate Change

2. Climate Catastrophism and Legal Aporia

3. Telling the Tale of the Children

4. The Narrative of Rights on a Warming Planet

5. Wild Time

6. Beyond Reason, Beyond Rules

7. The Sense of an Ending