University of Oxford

TWENTY-FIRST ANNUAL CONFERENCE

Society of Dix-Neuviémistes

Call for Papers



Magic: Enchantment and Disenchantment / La Magie : enchantement et désenchantement

University of Oxford (Christ Church), 27 – 29 March 2023

(La version française suit)

Proposals should be sent to sdn.proposals@yahoo.co.uk by 30 November 2022.

In addition to papers with links to the 2023 conference theme, ‘Magic’, for which the regular Call for Papers can be consulted below, we invite submissions for individual papers or panels on:

Research Methodology and/or Theory: five ten-minute papers and questions*

Pedagogy Roundtable: five ten-minute papers and discussion*

*work-in-progress papers warmly welcomed

We invite individual papers or panels on subjects related to the conference theme, on topics including, but not limited to:

The power of the imagination

Voyages: the magic of travel; the disenchantment of the world

Magical worlds: utopias and dystopias

Exoticism as Magic

Magic money: get rich quick schemes, stock market bubbles and crashes

Magic money: the ‘oncle d’Amérique’, the sudden inheritance and other forms

of deus ex machina

Romanticism and ‘l’école du désenchantement’ (Bénichou)

Le merveilleux and le fantastique (Todorov)

Folklore

Miracles, transformations and epiphanies

Enchantment, fantasy, faërie

Belief and scepticism

Rationalism and the irrational

Mystery and the unexplained; Ghosts

The occult and prophecy

Spells, Mediums, turning tables, speaking with the dead

Witches (Michelet) and Mages (Sâr Péladan…)

Demons, devils, and dangerous fairies

Science as disenchantment/science as enchantment

The Magic of technology: la fée électricité and other innovations

Shock and Surprises: the unexpected

Poetry as incantation

Literature/Poetry as alchemy

The Writer/The Poet as alchemist; The Poet as demiurge

Art and the uncanny; the artist as magician; the Pygmalion myth

Fantastic illustrations and caricatures: Gustave Doré, Grandville…

Rewritings of the Mille et une nuits and of Perrault’s Histoires ou contes du temps passé

Rewritings of plots and motifs found in les contes de fées (Maupassant, Lorrain)

The magic of performance

Staging Magic: Acts of illusion and theatrical representations of magic

The reception of the Gothic novel in France

Hoffmann in France

Power over nature and natural forces

—

En français :