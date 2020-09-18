Historical culture and political reform in the Italian Enlightenment

Marco Cavarzere

Oxford University Studies in the Enlightenment, 2020

ISBN: 9781789622034, 352 pages, £65.00

During the eighteenth-century antiquarianism became a powerful instrument for fostering the political agenda of reformist monarchies and for shaping a modern public sphere. This book analyzes how Italian elites shared their opposite visions of political reforms through the instruments of historical erudition.

An innovative perspective on the history of modern scholarship.

The first comprehensive book on historical culture in eighteenth-century Italy.

A highly creative use of sources, from historical geography to dramas.

Presents a provocative and subtle argument that sheds new light on the history of antiquarian studies.

The book not only is based on a range of primary texts and archives, but also offers an impressively wide and deep reading of recent scholarship on the Italian eighteenth century.

Table of Contents

List of figures

Introduction

Concepts

Contents

I. Background

Chapter 1: A country under construction

Pushing Italy (and the world) aside

Nations and patrie

Languages of Italy

Chapter 2: The importance of being erudite

The Muratorian moment

Antiquarianism and political identities

Erudition and society

Chapter 3: Institutional settings

Public policies of communication

Aristocratic circles

Communication short circuits

II. Difficult transitions

Chapter 4: Naturalizing sovereignty: law and history

"The national king"

Conflicting kings

National laws

A century without Rome

Chapter 5: The land of Italian nations: space and history

Geography and politics

Chorographic debates

Antiquarian cartographies

Ritual geographies

Chapter 6: Historical representation: collective memory and history

Hard times for state historiography

New media: heroic genealogies

National history on stage

Conclusion: an unfinished transition

Bibliography

Index

Marco Cavarzere PhD in history at the Scuola Normale Superiore of Pisa, teaches early modern history at the Goethe-University of Frankfurt am Main.

The Oxford University Studies in the Enlightenment series, previously known as SVEC (Studies on Voltaire and the Eighteenth Century), has published over 500 peer-reviewed scholarly volumes since 1955 as part of the Voltaire Foundation at the University of Oxford. International in focus, Oxford University Studies in the Enlightenment volumes cover wide-ranging aspects of the eighteenth century and the Enlightenment, from gender studies to political theory, and from economics to visual arts and music, and are published in English or French.