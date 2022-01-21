A new edition, with modern English translation, of John Capgrave's Solace of Pilgrimes, the ‘most ambitious description of Rome in the Middle Ages’.

The scene is Rome in the fifteenth century, Golden Rome, a magnet drawing pilgrims by its architectural attractions and the magnitude of its religious importance as the mother of faith. The Austin friar John Capgrave attended Rome for the Jubilee in 1450, including the Lenten stations, and his Solaceof Pilgrimes, intended as a guide for subsequent pilgrims, was written up following the author's own pilgrimage. In three parts it covers the ancient monuments, the seven principal churches and the Lenten stations, and other churches of note, especially those dedicated to the Blessed Virgin Mary. The work has been described as the most ambitious description of Rome in Middle English. The present edition offers a new Text based on a transcription of the author's holograph manuscript. Parallel with the Text there is a modern English Translation. The illustrations, mostly from a period slightly later than the 1450 Jubilee, aim to give some visual clue as to what Capgrave saw. There is a full account of the multiple sources that he used, most of which is the product of new research. Following the Text there is a Commentary that aims to provide some background information about the buildings and monuments that Capgrave focuses on, and to explain and illuminate any difficulties or points of interest in the Text. Capgrave is an omni-present guide leading us towards what he considered an appropriate interpretation of the classical past as a foundation for the Christian present, which built on it and surpassed it.



Peter J. Lucas, presently Honorary Research Associate in Anglo-Saxon Norse and Celtic in the University of Cambridge, is Emeritus Professor of Old and Middle English at University College Dublin.

Table of Contents:



Preface - Abbreviations - Introduction - Select Bibliography - Editorial Procedure



The Solace of Pilgrimes by John Capgrave OSA

Part I Ancient Rome

Introduction and list of chapters in Part I

ch 1 The original founders of Rome

ch 2 The gates, walls and towers of Rome

ch 3 The bridges of Rome

ch 4 The hills of Rome

ch 5 The 'palaces' in Rome

ch 6 The triumphal arches in Rome

ch 7 The cymyteries 'catacombs' in Rome

ch 8 Holy places and their pre-Christian names

ch 9 The Angulla Sancti Petri 'St Peter's Obelisk'

ch 10 Pagan temples turned to Christian use

ch 11 The Capitol

ch 12 The statue of the Dioscuri

ch 13 The statue of Marcus Aurelius at the Lateran

ch 14 The Coliseum

ch 15 The Pantheon

ch 16 Ara Celi

ch 17 The Mausoleum of Augustus

ch 18 The Septizodium

ch 19 The Circus of Tarquinius Priscus

ch 20 The Cantharus in the atrium in front of old San Pietro

ch 21 The 'pyramid' or tomb of Romulus

ch 22 The paleys 'temple' of Trajan

ch 23 The conch-shaped font where Constantine was allegedly baptized

ch 24 The place called Omnis Terra (= Monte Testaccio)

ch 25 The rulers of Rome from the time of Romulus to the last king Tarquinius

ch 26 The rulers of Rome from Tarquinius to the first emperor

ch 27 The emperors of Rome from Julius Caesar to Frederick II (d 1250)



Part II The seven principal churches and the stations for Lent

Prologus

ch 1 San Pietro

ch 2 San Paolo fuori le Mura

ch 3 San Sebastiano

ch 4 San Giovanni in Laterano

ch 5 Santa Croce in Gerusalemme

ch 6 San Lorenzo fuori le Mura

ch 7 Santa Maria Maggiore

ch 8 The station at Santa Sabina

ch 9 The station at San Giorgio in Velabro

ch 10 The station at Santi Giovanni e Paolo

ch 11 The station at San Trifone

ch 12 The station at San Giovanni in Laterano

ch 13 The station at San Pietro in Vincoli

ch 14 The station at Santa Anastasia

ch 15 The station at Santa Maria Maggiore

ch 16 The station at San Lorenzo in Panisperna

ch 17 The station at Santi Apostoli

ch 18 The station at San Pietro

ch 19 The station at Santa Maria in Domnica

ch 20 The station at San Clemente

ch 21 The station at Santa Balbina

ch 22 The station at Santa Cecilia in Trastévere

ch 23 The station at Santa Maria in Trastévere

ch 24 The station at San Vitale

ch 25 The station at Santi Marcellino e Pietro

ch 26 The station at San Lorenzo fuori le Mura

ch 27 The station at San Marco

ch 28 The station at Santa Pudenziana

ch 29 The station at San Sisto Vecchio

ch 30 The station at Santi Cosma e Damiano

ch 31 The station at San Lorenzo in Lucina

ch 32 The station at Santa Susanna

ch 33 The station at Santa Croce in Gerusalemme

ch 34 The station at Santi Quattro Coronati

ch 35 The station at San Lorenzo in Damaso

ch 36 The station at San Paolo fuori le Mura

ch 37 The station at San Martino ai Monti and the station at San Silvestro in Capite

ch 38 The station at Sant'Eusebio

ch 39 The station at San Nicola in Carcere

ch 40 The station at San Pietro

ch 41 The station at San Crisogono

ch 42 The station at San Ciriaco in Thermis

ch 43 The station at San Marcello al Corso

ch 44 The station at Sant'Apollinare

ch 45 The station at San Stefano Rotunda

ch 46 The station at San Giovanni alla Porta Latina

ch 47 The station at San Giovanni in Laterano

ch 48 The station at Santa Prassede and the station at Santi Nereo e Achilleo

ch 49 The station at Santa Prisca

ch 50 The station at Santa Maria Maggiore

ch 51 The station at San Giovanni in Laterano

ch 52 The station at Santa Croce in Gerusalemme

ch 53 The station at San Giovanni in Laterano

ch 54 The station at Santa Maria Maggiore



Part III Other churches of note, especially those dedicated to our Lady

Prologus

ch 1 Santa Maria Rotunda (= Pantheon)

ch 2 Santa Maria in Aracoeli

ch 3 Lacking

ch 4 Santa Maria sopra Minerva

ch 5 Santa Maria Annunziata

ch 6 Santa Maria in Transpontina

ch 7 Santa Maria in Palmis

ch 8 Santa Maria del Populo

ch 9 Santa Maria Antiqua

ch 10 Santa Maria in Cosmedin

ch 11 Santa Maria Imperatrice

ch 12 Santa Maria della Consolazione

ch 13 Santa Maria in Portico

Further chapters lacking



Commentary - Appendix - Index of Names and Places