J. Derrida, Thinking Out of Sight. Writings on the Arts of the Visible
Jacques Derrida
Thinking Out of Sight. Writings on the Arts of the Visible
Chicago Press
ISBN: 9780226140612
328 p.
45,00 $
PRÉSENTATION
Jacques Derrida remains a leading voice of philosophy, his works still resonating today—and for more than three decades, one of the main sites of Derridean deconstruction has been the arts. Collecting nineteen texts spanning from 1979 to 2004, Thinking out of Sight brings to light Derrida’s most inventive ideas about the making of visual artworks.
The book is divided into three sections. The first demonstrates Derrida’s preoccupation with visibility, image, and space. The second contains interviews and collaborations with artists on topics ranging from the politics of color to the components of painting. Finally, the book delves into Derrida’s writings on photography, video, cinema, and theater, ending with a text published just before his death about his complex relationship to his own image. With many texts appearing for the first time in English, Thinking out of Sight helps us better understand the critique of representation and visibility throughout Derrida’s work, and, most importantly, to assess the significance of his insights about art and its commentary.
SOMMAIRE
Part 1: The Traces of the Visible
The Spatial Arts: An Interview by Peter Brunette and David Wills
Thinking Out of Sight
Trace and Archive, Image and Art
Part 2: Rhetoric of the Line: Painting, Drawing
To Illustrate, He Said
The Philosopher’s Design: An Interview by Jérôme Coignard
Drawing by Design
Pregnances
To Save the Phenomena: For Salvatore Puglia
Four Ways to Drawing
Ecstasy, Crisis: An Interview with Valerio Adami and Roger Lesgards
Color to the Letter
The “Undersides” of Painting, Writing, and Drawing: Support, Substance, Subject, Suppost, and Supplice
Part 3: Spectralities of the Image: Photography, Video, Cinema, and Theater
Aletheia
Videor
The Ghost Dance: An Interview by Mark Lewis and Andrew Payne
Cinema and Its Ghosts: An Interview by Antoine de Baecque and Thierry Jousse
The Sacrifice
Marx Is (Quite) Somebody
The Survivor, the Surcease, the Surge
https://press.uchicago.edu/ucp/books/book/chicago/T/bo18499002.html