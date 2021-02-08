Jacques Derrida

Thinking Out of Sight. Writings on the Arts of the Visible

Chicago Press

ISBN: 9780226140612

328 p.

45,00 $

PRÉSENTATION

Jacques Derrida remains a leading voice of philosophy, his works still resonating today—and for more than three decades, one of the main sites of Derridean deconstruction has been the arts. Collecting nineteen texts spanning from 1979 to 2004, Thinking out of Sight brings to light Derrida’s most inventive ideas about the making of visual artworks.



The book is divided into three sections. The first demonstrates Derrida’s preoccupation with visibility, image, and space. The second contains interviews and collaborations with artists on topics ranging from the politics of color to the components of painting. Finally, the book delves into Derrida’s writings on photography, video, cinema, and theater, ending with a text published just before his death about his complex relationship to his own image. With many texts appearing for the first time in English, Thinking out of Sight helps us better understand the critique of representation and visibility throughout Derrida’s work, and, most importantly, to assess the significance of his insights about art and its commentary.

SOMMAIRE

Part 1: The Traces of the Visible



The Spatial Arts: An Interview by Peter Brunette and David Wills



Thinking Out of Sight



Trace and Archive, Image and Art



Part 2: Rhetoric of the Line: Painting, Drawing



To Illustrate, He Said



The Philosopher’s Design: An Interview by Jérôme Coignard



Drawing by Design



Pregnances



To Save the Phenomena: For Salvatore Puglia



Four Ways to Drawing



Ecstasy, Crisis: An Interview with Valerio Adami and Roger Lesgards



Color to the Letter



The “Undersides” of Painting, Writing, and Drawing: Support, Substance, Subject, Suppost, and Supplice



Part 3: Spectralities of the Image: Photography, Video, Cinema, and Theater



Aletheia



Videor



The Ghost Dance: An Interview by Mark Lewis and Andrew Payne



Cinema and Its Ghosts: An Interview by Antoine de Baecque and Thierry Jousse



The Sacrifice



Marx Is (Quite) Somebody



The Survivor, the Surcease, the Surge