The next online lecture of the series titled Facets of the Health Humanities (promoted by the Prose Section of “Il Pietrisco”) is scheduled to be delivered on Zoom on 15th December at 6pm (GMT):





Elzaemira Festa e Manuela Salvi in dialogue with Chiara Battisti and Sidia Fiorato



Dis/Ability and Children’s Literature



December 15, 2021



6 pm GMT



This eighth lecture of the Facets of the Health Humanities series, hosted by Il Pietrisco Prose, will see Enzaemira Festa and Manuela Salvi introduced by Chiara Battisti and Sidia Fiorato.



Enzaemira Festa and Manuela Salvi are both well-known Italian children’s literature writers. In this webinar, they will talk about their experience of writing and relating to diversity and inclusion, and, in particular, about their fictional representation of disability/illness/mental health. In a pleasant interweaving of theoretical reflections with personal experiences, the two writers will discuss not only of representation, but also of mis-representation of disability, thus allowing the participants to see children’s literature potential to reflect societal attitudes.



****************



Zoom meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83819377895?pwd=d3hTVlRiLy9ORGJtUitCc29oek00QT09



Meeting ID: 838 1937 7895



For passcode email: prose@pietrisco.net



Deadline for enrolment: 1 pm on December 15, 2021



****************



Next appointment:

January 26, 2022



Silvia Casini, Visual Culture and the Health Humanities



****************



“Il Pietrisco” is a project that includes a biennial open-access online Journal and its Resource Centre. It aims to propose a systematic study at a comparative and interdisciplinary level of Poetry, Prose and Cinema at a global level. The section Prose is directed by Chiara Battisti and Carmela Pierini. All details here.