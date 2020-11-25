Agenda | Évènements & colloques
Encyclopedia of Melancholy. Symposium II (en ligne)
Le second Symposium "Encyclopedia of Melancholy" se tiendra les jeudi 3 et vendredi 4 décembre, en ligne.
Hélène Cazes (Univ. of Victoria) en sera la conférencière principale.
Programme
Encyclopedia of Melancholy: Symposium II
Thursday 3 December 2020 7:00pm-8:30pm (AEST)
Friday 4 December 2020 9am-5pm (AEST)
Via Zoom
University of Melbourne
Thursday 3 December
7:00pm-8:30pm (AEST)
Opening remarks: Mark Nicholls and Véronique Duché
Session 1- Chair John Griffiths
Karin Schulz (Univ. Konstanz): Le plaisir amer or the Female (Un-)approachability: A Melancholy Motif in Proust’s À la recherche du temps perdu
Bertrand Bourgeois (Univ. of Melbourne): A Fin-de-siècle Taste of Melancholy: Rodenbach’s Bruges-la-Morte.
Carlos Gutiérrez Cajaraville (Univ. Valladolid): Singing and Impossible Embrace. Music, Melancholy and Platonic Love in the Renaissance
Brenno Boccadoro (Univ. Geneva): Saturn and Polyphony: the dark mood of music in the XVIth century. An analysis of Mirabile mysetrium (1586) of Jacobus Gallus
Discussion
Friday 4 December
10:00am-11:00am (AEST)
Keynote – Chair Véronique Duché
Hélène Cazes (Univ. of Victoria): Melancholy among books: narratives of despair and scholarship in Henri Estienne’s (1531-1590) confidences
Session 2 – Chair Mark Nicholls
11:00am-12:30pm (AEST)
Sonia Cancian (Max Planck Institute, Berlin) : With you away on this day...” Melancholia in the Letters of an Italian migrant couple
Patrick Kennedy (Univ. of Melbourne): Melancholy in Victor Hugo's Les Contemplations: visionary politics or visionless poetics?
Nicola Kelly (Univ. of Melbourne) : 'Catching' a Conscience: Hamlet's Contagious Melancholy
Discussion
Session 3 – Chair Vivien Gaston
1:30pm-3:30pm (AEST)
Harriette Richards (Univ. of Melbourne): Fashioning Melancholia in Aotearoa New Zealand
Peter Mountford (Univ. of Melbourne): Art in Pompeii reflecting a concern for the brevity of life.
John Griffiths (Univ. of Melbourne): Semitones of Sorrow, Monotones of Melancholy
Marija Peričić (Univ. of Melbourne): A melancholy time
Discussion
Veuillez contacter Véronique Duché (veronique,duche@unimelb.edu.au) pour obtenir une invitation.