This is the first book for a century to attempt to trace the evolution of French opera with spoken dialogue from its origins to its mature years between 1760 and 1790. It is a book of ideas, a history of genre, and a history of performance--both individual performance and the story of the slow formation of a repertory of popular works that emerged by 1760.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Music and spoken theatre

3. Music in Gherardi's company

4. Singing and acting at home

5. Opéra-comique en vaudevilles

6. Experiences of popular theatre

7. Comic and serious themes

8. Performance as history

9. Musical expansion

10. Italian inroads: the King's company

11. Six methods of synthesis

12. A 'Musico-dramatic art'

13. Conclusions.