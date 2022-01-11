David Charlton, Popular Opera in Eighteenth-Century France
- Cambridge, Cambridge University Press, coll. "hors collection", 2022
- EAN: 9781316515846
- 368 pages
- Prix : £90
- Date de publication : 11 Janvier 2022
This is the first book for a century to attempt to trace the evolution of French opera with spoken dialogue from its origins to its mature years between 1760 and 1790. It is a book of ideas, a history of genre, and a history of performance--both individual performance and the story of the slow formation of a repertory of popular works that emerged by 1760.
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Music and spoken theatre
3. Music in Gherardi's company
4. Singing and acting at home
5. Opéra-comique en vaudevilles
6. Experiences of popular theatre
7. Comic and serious themes
8. Performance as history
9. Musical expansion
10. Italian inroads: the King's company
11. Six methods of synthesis
12. A 'Musico-dramatic art'
13. Conclusions.