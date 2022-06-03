Congrès PRC-ANR ALEA III / PRC-ANR-ALEA Meeting

Figures du hasard. Imaginaires du hasard et de la contingence en Occident. (Paris)

Figures of Chance. Imagining Chance and Contingency in the West.

CNRS Ed/Routledge [2023]

Présentation et discussion des chapitres / Presentation and discussion of the chapters

P.I. Anne Duprat (IUF/U. Picardie-Jules Verne)

Avec Anne-Gaëlle Weber (U. Artois), Fiona McIntosh-Varjabédian (U. Lille), Alison James (U. Chicago), Karin Kukkonen (U. Oslo), Divya Dwivedi (IIT Dehli).

Paris, 8-10 juin 2022

Avec le soutien du Centre Universitaire de Norvège à Paris

Le troisième congrès international du projet de recherche collaborative ALEA, soutenu par l'ANR, sera consacré à la présentation des chapitres du volume en préparation Figures du hasard. Imaginaires du hasard et de la contingence en Occident / Figures of Chance. Imagining Chance and Contingency in the West à paraître en français aux éditions CNRS et en anglais chez Routledge [2023] et à leur discussion avec des relecteurs et relectrices extérieurs. Il se tiendra à Paris et en ligne.

Pour plus d'informations sur le projet, voir : https://hasard.hypotheses.org

***

Programme

***

Mercredi 8 juin 2022 / Wednesday June 8

10:00 : Accueil. Présentation du Centre Universitaire de Norvège à Paris / Welcome and Presentation of the CUNP.

Marek Thue Kretschmer, directeur, Yann Hascoët, responsable administratif.

10:15 (Fr) : 1340-1600. Hasard, fortune et contingence à la Renaissance / 1340-1600. Chance, Fortune and contingency in the Renaissance

Dir./Ed. Olivier Guerrier (U. Toulouse)

Répondante/Chapter discussion with : Elsa Kammerer (U. Paris 8)

Avec/With : F. Buttay (U. Caen), N. Correard (U. Nantes), L. Dehondt (U. Artois), ML. Demonet (U.Tours), A. Tarrête (U. Paris-Sorbonne), A. Viaud (U. Montréal), E. Zanin (IUF/U. Strabourg).

11:15 (Fr) : 1570-1700. De la contestation de la Fortune aux hasards / 1570-1700. From the contesting of Fortuna to multiple forms of Chance

Dir./Ed. Guiomar Hautcoeur (U. de Paris), Zoé Schweitzer (U. Jean Monnet – Saint Etienne), Anne Teulade (U. Rennes 2)

Répondant/Chapter discussion with : Nicholas Paige (U. Berkeley)

Avec/With : C. Boidin (U. Paris Nanterre), L. Cottegnies (Sorbonne U.), C. Esmein-Sarrazin (U. Orléans), É. Lacombe (U. Picardie-Jules Verne), É. Marquer (U. Paris-1), É. Picherot (IUF/U. Lille), D. Sedley (U. Haverford), L. Susini (U. Lumière-Lyon 2), L. Thirouin (U. Lumière-Lyon2).

*

13:30 (Fr.) : Hasard et langue / Chance and Language

Dir./Ed. Valentina Bisconti (U. Picardie Jules Verne)

Répondant/Chapter discussion with : Philippe Monneret (Sorbonne U.)

Avec/With : F. P. La Mantia (U. Palermo), R. Simone (U. Roma 3).

14:30 (Fr) : 1897-1980. Modernités du hasard. Accidents et procédures / 1897-1980. Modernities of Chance: Accidents and Procedures

Dir./Ed. Alison James (U. Chicago) et Sébastien Wit (U. Picardie Jules Verne)

Répondant/Chapter discussion with : Philippe Sabot (U. Lille)

Avec/With : J. Jordan (U. College London), I. Krzywkowski (U. Grenoble), B. Monginot (U. Turin), J. Puskar (U. Wisconsin-Milwaukee), C. Reggiani (U. Paris-Sorbonne), S. Troche (U. Lille), C. Vogel (U. Zurich).

15:45 (Eng.) : Jouer avec le hasard au XVIIIe siècle / Playing with chance in the 18th century

Dir./Ed. Caroline Grapa (U. Lille)

Répondant/Chapter discussion with : Robert Stockhammer (Ludwig-Maximilians-U. Munich)

Avec/With : S. Albertan-Coppola (U. Picardie-Jules Verne), M. Henry (U. Franche-Comté), F. Magnot-Ogilvy (IUF/U. Rennes-2), B. Sève (U. Lille), C. Wolfe (U. Toulouse).

***

Jeudi 9 juin 2022 / Thursday, June 9

10:00 (Fr) : Hasard et éthique : comment bien agir face au hasard ? / Chance and moral luck

Dir./Ed. Enrica Zanin (IUF/U. Strasbourg)

Répondant/Chapter discussion with : Nicolas Correard (U. Nantes)

Avec/With : B. Carnevali (EHESS), A. Mangeon (U. Strasbourg), M. Roick (U. Göttingen).

11:00 (Fr) : Abolir le hasard ? Résistances de l’imprévisible au XIXe siècle / Abolishing Chance? Chance in the 19th century

Dir./Ed. Danielle Follett (U. Sorbonne Nouvelle), Martine Lavaud (U. Artois), Fiona McIntosh Varjabédian (U. Lille), Anne-Gaëlle Weber (U. Artois)

Répondant/Chapter discussion with : Laurent Bury (Independant Scholar).

*

13:30-15:30 (Eng) : Workshop AILC “Theorizing Chance. How does Literary Theory deal with Contingency?"

Dir./Ed. Anne Duprat (UPJV-IUF), Alexandre Gefen (CNRS-Thalim).

Avec/With : Z. Andronikashvili (Zfl Berlin), V. Biti (U. Vienna), D. Dwivedi (ITI Delhi), J. Jordan (U. College London), M. Kesrouany (NYU Abu Dhabi), K. Kukkonen (U. Oslo), X.A. Li (U. College London), R. Stockhammer (Ludwig-Maximilians-U. Munich), S. Strätling (Freie U. Berlin), S. Willer (Humboldt U., Berlin), R. JC Young (NYU).

*

15:45 (Eng) : Chance, Causality, Temporality / Hasard, causalité, temporalité

Dir./Ed. Anne Duprat (IUF/U. Picardie Jules Verne)

Avec/With : M. Currie (Queen Mary London), E. During (U. Paris Nanterre), S. Vlacos (U. Glasgow).

16:45 (Eng) : Creativity and Contingency. Provoking Chance across the Arts / Créativité et contingence. Provoquer le hasard dans l’art.

Dir./Ed. Karin Kukkonen (U. Oslo)

Répondante/Chapter discussion with : Marie-Laure Ryan (Independant Scholar).

Avec/With : R. Ballaster (U. Oxford), G. Dumas (Institut Pasteur), H. Keazor (U. Heidelberg), J. Vogel (U. Konstanz), M. Wheeler (U. Stirling).

***

Vendredi 10 juin 2022 / Friday June 10

10:00 (Eng) : Chance and complexity in narrative / Hasard et complexité

Dir./Ed. John Pier (CRAL, CNRS-EHESS)

Répondant/Chapter discussion with : Brian Richardson (U. Tübingen)

Avec/With : M. Grishakova (University of Tartu), R. Walsh (University of York), M. Poulaki (Independent Scholar), D. Battaglia (CNRS – Aix-Marseille University).

11:00 (Eng) : Chance in Philosophy and Science: beyond Ontologies and Theologies / Le hasard en philosophie et en sciences : au-delà des ontologies et des théologies

Dir./Ed. Divya Dwivedi (Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi)

Avec/With : M. Bitbol (CNRS), Z. Direk (Koç U.), G. Longo (CNRS/ENS Paris), M. Montévil (IRI/U. Paris-1).

*

13:30 (Fr) : Hasard et jeux / Chance and Games

Dir./Ed. Olivier Caïra (IUT Evry/EHESS)

Répondante/Chapter discussion with : Sophie Chevalier (U. Picardie Jules Verne)

14:30 (Fr) : La fonction critique des représentations du hasard à l’heure de la dataification du monde / Chance in the Age of Datafication: A Critical Tool

Dir./Ed. Alexandre Gefen (CNRS-Thalim)

Répondante/Chapter discussion with : Laurence Dahan-Gaida (U. Franche-Comté)

Avec/With : L. Demanze (U. Grenoble), M. Nachtergael (U. Bordeaux Montaigne), A. Saemmer (U. Paris 8), G. Théval (U. Rouen).

*

Pour toute information complémentaire, écrire à louise.dehondt[at]u-picardie.fr

For any further information, write to louise.dehondt[at]u-picardie.fr



