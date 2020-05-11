Tragedy and Nation in the Age of Napoleon

By Clare Siviter

Oxford University Studies in the Enlightenment 2020:05

ISBN: 9781789621051, 400 pages, £65.00

This first sustained study of tragedy under Napoleon examines how a variety of agents – including Napoleon, civil servants, the theatrical world, and the wider population – used tragedy and its rewriting of history to impact French politics, culture and society, and to help reconstruct the French nation after the Revolution.

Uses rare sources from a collection of French and European archives, many of which have never been studied before.

This monograph sheds new light on the transition from classicism to romanticism in French theatre.

Revisits established claims about Napoleonic propaganda and censorship, showing there to be much more flexibility than currently believed.

"Before the advent of the internet, how did people come together through theatre? How did they consume it without necessarily being in the auditorium that night? How did it give them a sense of community? How did it spread ideas of a national culture?" (Read the accompanying blog post)

Table of Contents:

List of illustrations and tables

Acknowledgements

List of abbreviations

Note on the text

Introduction

Reconstructing the nation

Tracing tragedy

Research aims and structure

I. The reimposition of the tragic canon: introduction

Chapter 1: The tragic inheritance

The eighteenth century

The Revolution

Chapter 2: Rewriting the past

Attempts at adaptation

Institutional rewritings

Tracing tragedy in performance

The legacy of the afterlives

Chapter 3: Heroic conquerors

Censorship

Propaganda

II. New Napoleonic tragedies: introduction

Tragédie

Chapter 4: Composition, performance, reception: pulling back the curtain on censorship and propaganda

To the Comédie-Française

The bureaucratic censorship system

Back at the theatre

In print

Chapter 5: The ambiguity of antiquity

Ancient Greece: Pyrrhus, 1807, Polyxène, 1804, and Hector, 1809

Ancient Rome: Vitellie, 1809, Tibère, Bélisaire, Scipion, ou l’Africain and Camille, ou le Capitole sauvé

Chapter 6: Heroes of the East

Cyrus, 1804

Ninus II, 1813

Artaxerce, 1808

Omasis, ou Joseph en Egypte, 1806

Chapter 7: Fear of the foreign

Staging foreign history: Mahomet II, 1811, Pierre le Grand, 1804, and Don Pèdre, ou le Roi et le laboureur, 1802

Foreign threats: Jeanne Gray, Marie Stuart, L’Orphelin polonois, Gênes sauvée and Wallstein

Chapter 8: Meddling in the Middle Ages

The Middle Ages on the stage: Brunehaut, 1810, and Les Templiers, 1805

Unperformed medieval tragédies nationales: Charlemagne, Clovis, Baudouin empereur, La Dèmence de Charles VI, La Régence de Charles VII and Arthur de Bretagne

Chapter 9: Testing tragédies nationales

Les Etats de Blois, 1810 and 1814

La Mort de Henri IV, 1806

Tippo-Saëb, 1813

Conclusion

Appendix 1

Appendix 2

Appendix 3

Bibliography

Index

Clare Siviter is lecturer in French theatre and performance at the University of Bristol. Her research focuses on the longer Revolutionary period from 1789 to 1815 in France and Francophone communities, and she is particularly interested in censorship, propaganda, and theatrical encounters between different cultures.

The Oxford University Studies in the Enlightenment series, previously known as SVEC (Studies on Voltaire and the Eighteenth Century), has published over 500 peer-reviewed scholarly volumes since 1955 as part of the Voltaire Foundation at the University of Oxford. International in focus, Oxford University Studies in the Enlightenment volumes cover wide-ranging aspects of the eighteenth century and the Enlightenment, from gender studies to political theory, and from economics to visual arts and music, and are published in English or French.