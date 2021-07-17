Angela Moorjani,

Beckett and Buddhism

Cambridge and New York: Cambridge University Press, 2021

EAN/ISBN 9781316519691, $ 99.99.

Beckett and Buddhism undertakes a twenty-first-century reassessment of the Buddhist resonances in Samuel Beckett’s writing. These reverberations, as Angela Moorjani demonstrates, originated in his early reading of Schopenhauer.

Drawing on letters and archives along with recent studies of Buddhist thought and Schopenhauer’s knowledge of it, the book charts the Buddhist concepts circling through Beckett’s visions of the ‘human predicament’ in a blend of tears and laughter. Moorjani offers an in-depth elucidation of texts that are shown to intersect with the negative and paradoxical path of the Buddha, which she sets in dialogue with Western thinking. She brings further perspectives from cognitive philosophy and science to bear on creative emptiness, the illusory ‘I’, and Beckett’s probing of the writing process.

Readers will benefit from this far-reaching study of one of the most acclaimed writers of the twentieth century who explored uncharted topologies in his fiction, theatre, and poetry.

Table of Contents

Introduction: Buddhism, Schopenhauer, Beckett: Influence Affinity, Relay?

1. Schopenhauer's Buddhism Revisited: Recent Archival Evidence

2. East-West Dialogue via Schopenhauer

3. Buddhist and Mystic Threads in the Early Fiction

4. Beckett's Paradoxical Logic through Buddhist and Western Lenses

5. The Coincidence of Contraries and Noh Drama

6. The No-Self Staged and Voices from Elsewhere

7. Rebirth and the Buddhist Unborn in the Fiction and Drama

8. Dreaming 'all away' in the Final Texts.

Index…