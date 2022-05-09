Adresse : Oxford, Taylorian Main Hall

Dear Colleagues,

We have two events planned to commemorate Alain Viala whose immense contribution to French Studies we are only beginning to understand and whose sudden death last year during Covid restrictions has made it harder to come together to pay tribute. We are looking forward to doing so now, and we cordially invite you to this commemorative lecture and memorial.

Lecture

On Friday 3 June at 5pm in the Taylorian Main Hall, Alain's ex-student and long-term collaborator Professor Sylvaine Guyot (NYU) will deliver a lecture (in English) in his honour. There will be drinks in the Taylorian to follow. Everyone is welcome but please register via this form.

We will also book a table at a local restaurant (probably Al Shami) for anyone who wishes to join us for dinner after the lecture. We regret we are unable to subsidise the meal and it is likely to cost about £35 per person. Please email Caroline (caroline.warman@jesus.ox.ac.uk) if you'd like to join us for the dinner.

Memorial

On Saturday 4 June at 2pm at the Maison française d'Oxford (2-10 Norham Rd, OX2 6SE), we will have a Memorial for Alain, in which all those who were unable to attend his funeral will be able to come together to remember and celebrate him. There will be speeches from colleagues at Oxford and beyond (most will be in English). Everyone is welcome but please email Caroline (caroline.warman@jesus.ox.ac.uk) if you'd like to come to the Memorial so we can get the catering right.

Best wishes

Patrick McGuinness (Chair of the French Sub-Faculty, Oxford)

Caroline Warman (Secretary to the French Sub-Faculty, Oxford)