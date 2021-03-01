The Cambridge History of the Novel in French

Ed. by Adam Watt

Cambridge University Press, collection "Cambridge Histories", 2021

EAN13 : 9781108497077

Quatrième de couverture:

“This History is the first in a century to trace the development and impact of the novel in French from its beginnings to the present. Leading specialists explore how novelists writing in French have responded to the diverse personal, economic, socio-political, cultural-artistic and environmental factors that shaped their worlds. From the novel's medieval precursors to the impact of the internet, the History provides fresh accounts of canonical and lesser-known authors, offering a global perspective beyond the national borders of 'the Hexagon' to explore France's colonial past and its legacies. Accessible chapters range widely, including the French novel in Sub-Saharan Africa, data analysis of the novel system in the seventeenth century, social critique in women's writing, Sade's banned works and more. Highlighting continuities and divergence between and within different periods, this lively volume offers routes through a diverse literary landscape while encouraging comparison and connection-making between writers, works and historical periods.”

Contents:

Editor's Introduction Adam Watt

Part I. Beginnings: From the Late Medieval to Mme de Lafayette:

1. Late-Medieval Precursors to the Novel: 'Aucune Chose de Nouvel' Helen Swift

2. Cultural Transmission and the Early French Novel Linda Louie and Timothy Hampton

3. The Rise of the Novel in Sixteenth-Century France? Virginia Krause

4. The Evolution of the Novel System in the Long Seventeenth Century Nicholas D. Paige

5. Seventeenth-Century French Women Writers and the Novel: A Challenge to Literary History Faith E. Beasley

6. Madame de Lafayette and La Princesse de Clèves as Landmark John D. Lyons

Part II. The Eighteenth Century: Learning, Letters, Libertinage:

7. The Early French Novel and the Circum-Atlantic Pamela Cheek

8. Anglo-French Relations and the Novel in the Eighteenth Century Gillian Dow

9. The Fiction of Diderot and Rousseau Caroline Warman

10. The Memoir Novel Jenny Mander

11. Epistolary Fiction: The Novel in the Postal Age Elizabeth C. Goldsmith

12. The Libertine Novel Marine Ganofsky

13. Sade and the Novel Will McMorran

Part III. After the Revolution: The Novel in the Long Nineteenth Century:

14. Post-Revolutionary Novels Katherine Astbury

15. Private Pain and the Public Temper: The Personal Novel and Beyond Patrick O'Donovan

16. Between Romance and Social Critique: Staël and Women Writers of the Early Nineteenth Century Alison Finch

17. French Realism and History Maria Scott

18. Law and the Nineteenth-Century Novel Andrew J. Counter

19. Colonial Encounters in the Nineteenth-Century Novel Jennifer Yee

20. French-Canadian Novels from the Nineteenth into the Twentieth Century Andrea Cabajsky

21. Gender and the Novel from Sand to Colette Nigel Harkness

Part IV. From Naturalism to the Nouveau Roman:

22. The Republic of Novels: Politics and Late Nineteenth-Century French Fiction Claire White

23. Medicine, Sex and the Novel: Maupassant, Rachilde Michael R. Finn

24. The Roman-Fleuve Ashok Collins

25. Marcel Proust's A la recherche du temps perdu Adam Watt

26. The Novel in France between the Wars Simon Kemp

27. Existentialism and the Novel Ursula Tidd

28. Suspicion and Novelty: The Nouveau Roman Hannah Freed-Thall

29. The Holocaust and the Novel in French Colin Davis

Part V. Fictions of the Fifth Republic: From de Gaulle to the Internet Age:

30. Oulipo, Experiment and the Novel Anna Kemp

31. Theories of the Novel Thomas Baldwin

32. The Caribbean Novel in French 1958–2016 Maeve McCusker

33. The North African Novel in French Jane Hiddleston

34. Sub-Saharan Africa and the Novel in French Lydie Moudileno

35. The Translingual Novel in French Charles Forsdick

36. Literary Prizes Nicholas Hewitt

37. Autofiction: Writing Lives Samuel Ferguson

38. Trends in the Novel in French after 2000 Akane Kawakami

39. Contemporary Women's Writing in French Amaleena Damlé

40. The Novel in French and the Internet Erika Fülöp

Chronology

Further Reading

Index