Université Toulouse Jean Jaurès

20 ans après: retour sur le 11 septembre 2001

Le colloque international "20 ans après: retour sur le 11 septembre 2001" / "20 Years Later: Looking back at 9/11" se tiendra à Toulouse les 7 et 8 octobre prochains, à la Maison de la Recherche de l'Université Toulouse Jean Jaurès, Amphi F 417.

Il sera nécessaire de présenter le pass sanitaire pour y assister en présentiel. Toutes les informations relatives au colloque sont disponibles sur le site de notre centre de recherche, le CAS (voir plus bas).

Le colloque sera également disponible via Zoom en direct. Les personnes souhaitant se connecter pendant le colloque devront écrire à marie.bouchet@univ-tlse2.fr pour s'inscrire à l'accès à distance.

Comité Organisateur :

Françoise Coste, Raphaël Ricaud et Marie Bouchet

20 Years Later : Looking back at 9/11

International Conference Program

Université Toulouse Jean Jaurès Amphi F417 / Zoom

October 7, 2021

Programme

9h30-10h30

Keynote address: Andrew Rudalevige, Bowdoin College (USA)

“Presidential Power Since 9/11, in Theory and Practice”

10h30 Coffee Break

10h45 Evolving narratives

Juanjo Bermúdez DE CASTRO (University of the Balearic Islands, Spain): From Where-were-you-on-9/11 and Why-are-we-in-Afghanistan to Trump on Twitter: Evolution of the 9/11 Discourse(s) in the American Collective Imagination.

Pamela J. MONACO (Wilbur Wright College, Chicago, USA): From The Guys to Come from Away: The 9/11 Theatre Legacy.

Lunch break

13h30 Defining terrorism

Corentin SIRE (Caen University, France and Montréal University, Canada) : From 1793 to 2001: The Construction of the ‘Terrorist Otherness’.

Christopher GRIFFIN (Université Catholique de l'Ouest, Nantes, France): Counter – What? The Definition of the Adversary and American Military Strategy after 9/11.

Itxaso DOMINGUEZ DE OLAZABAL (Universidad Autinoma de Madrid, Spain): On the multidimensional effects of 9/11 on the Palestinian question.

15h30 Coffee Break

15h45 The War on Terror at Home and Abroad

Raphaël RAMOS (Montpellier 3 University, France) : En finir avec la CIA ? Washington, le renseignement et la fin de la Guerre froide.

Manon LEFEBVRE (Montpellier 3 University, France) : « Do you trust the FBI to keep you safe? » : Blindspot (NBC, 2015-2020) and its ‘Jane Doe’ Perspective on National Security.

Weronika ADAMSKA (EHESS, Paris, France - Freie Universität Berlin) : Un état d’urgence permanent? Les intellectuels sur la législation d’exception.

Alexandra S. MOORE (Binghamton University, USA): Renditions of Torture and Accountability.

Conference dinner

October 8, 2021

9h-10h Keynote address: Kristiaan Versluys, University of Ghent (Belgium)

“September 11 and the Other: American Novelists Respond”

10h Coffee Break

10h15 Fin de l’Histoire ou nouveau départ ? / The End of History, or a New Beginning?

Pierre BOURGOIS (Bordeaux Montaigne University, France) : Le 11-septembre 2001 et la « fin de l’Histoire ».

Nicolas GACHON (Montpellier 3 University, France) : Le 11-septembre ou la fin de la fin de l’Histoire.

Heloise THOMAS (Bordeaux Montaigne University, France): Apocalypse on Loop: 9/11 and its impact on 21st-century U.S. poetics.

Peter KRAUSE (Fordham University, USA): 9/11 and the End of Postmodernism: From Don DeLillo’s White Noise to Falling Man.

Lunch break

13h30 Invisibilités / Invisibilities

Jenna Ann ALTOMONTE (Mississippi State University, USA): “Passport, Please!” Take to the Skies in Post-9/11 America.

Vincent SOULADIE (Toulouse 2 University, France) : Les corps éclipsés du 11 septembre: figurer cinématographiquement la disparition.

Iqra RAZA (Ashoka University, India): Spectrality: Events, Bodies, Histories.

Laila YOUSEF SANDOVAL (St Louis University in Madrid, Spain): What did September 11th mean? What does September 11th mean? Past and present reflections about globalization.

15h30 Coffee Break

15h45 In Memoriam

Anne RAULIN (Nanterre University, France) : Au lendemain du 11 septembre 2001 : retour sur la Seconde guerre mondiale en Europe.

David YESAYA (University of Calgary, Canada) : Quand les rappeurs français racontent les victimes musulmanes du 11 septembre.

Margrét Ann THORS (University of Iceland in Reykjavik): Portrayals of men, boys, masculinities, and memory in post-9/11 works (The Road by Cormac McCarthy, Redeployment by Phil Klay, and Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close by Jonathan Safran Foer).

Sarah GRIFFITHS (University of Bath, UK): #neverforget: The National September 11 Memorial & Museum Facebook page as a platform for ongoing memorialisation narratives of 9/11.