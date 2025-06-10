Études britanniques contemporaines, n° 68 | 2025 : "Borders. Virginia Woolf and the Writing of History" (Congrès de la SAES 2024)

Ce numéro d’Études britanniques contemporaines est issu des travaux de l’atelier SEAC-Journal of the Short Story in English organisé à l’Université de Lorraine en juin 2024, dans le cadre du congrès annuel de la SAES. Nous adressons tous nos remerciements aux organisateurs de l’atelier et du congrès.

Contents

Borders

Vanessa Guignery Borders/Bordering [Texte intégral]

Xavier Le Brun Of Moths and Motor Cars: Vital Circulation and the ‘Meeting-Text’ in Virginia Woolf’s ‘The Death of the Moth’ and ‘Evening over Sussex’ [Texte intégral] « Des phalènes et des automobiles : Circulation vitale et “texte-rencontre” dans “The Death of the Moth” et “Evening over Sussex” de Virginia Woolf »

Florence Marie Bypassing Literary Boundaries; Displacing the Reader: Olive Moore’s The Apple is Bitten Again (1934) [Texte intégral] Dynamiter les frontières littéraires ; déloger le lecteur : The Apple Is Bitten Again (1934) d’Olive Moore

Myrto Petsota Geopoetic Satire in Will Self’s Walking to Hollywood: Re-writing the Borders of Modernity [Texte intégral] Satire géopoétique dans Walking to Hollywood de Will Self : Réécriture des frontières de la modernité

Katia Marcellin Mapping the Borders of Language in Jon McGregor’s Lean Fall Stand [Texte intégral] Explorer les frontières du langage dans Lean Fall Stand de Jon McGregor

Héloïse Lecomte Moving through Borders: Ghosts of the Troubles in Jan Carson’s The Fire Starters (2019) and The Last Resort (2021) [Texte intégral] Passer entre les frontières : fantômes du conflit nord-irlandais dans The Fire Starters (2019) et The Last Resort (2021) de Jan Carson

Lisa Bertucco « If I was you — I’d be well glad I weren’t me » : stratégies politiques de déplacement dans Salt. de Selina Thompson (2017) et Stoning Mary de Debbie Tucker Green (2005) [Texte intégral] ‘If I was you – I’d be well glad I weren’t me’: Shifting Frontiers as a Political Strategy in Selina Thompson’s Salt. (2017) and Debbie Tucker Green’s Stoning Mary (2005)

Hors thème

James Dalrymple Regionality, Grotesque Realism and Nostalgia in Dennis Potter’s Blue Remembered Hills [Texte intégral] Régionalisme, réalisme grotesque et nostalgie dans Blue Remembered Hills de Dennis Potter

Christophe Brochier Opposition de classe et cycle de vie dans l’œuvre d’Alan Sillitoe et ses adaptations au cinéma [Texte intégral] Class Opposition and Life Cycle in Alan Sillitoe’s Works and its Film Adaptations

Trajanka Kortova Jovanovska Authorial Subjectivity in Salman Rushdie’s Fury and Quichotte [Texte intégral] La subjectivité auctoriale dans Fury et Quichotte de Salman Rushdie

Virginia Woolf and the Writing of History

Anne Besnault, Anne-Marie Smith-Di Biasio et Marie Laniel ‘Virginia Woolf and the Writing of History’ —Introduction [Texte intégral]

Olivier Hercend The Common Historian: on the Praxis of Reading the Past in Virginia Woolf’s The Common Reader [Texte intégral] The Common Historian : Praxis de la lecture du passé dans The Common Historian de Virginia Woolf

Jane de Gay The Past, the Present and the Lessons of History: Virginia Woolf’s Feminist Historiographical Method in Three Guineas [Texte intégral] Le passé, le présent et les leçons de l’histoire : La méthode historiographique féministe de Virginia Woolf dans Three Guineas

Valérie Favre From Women’s History to Gender History: Rethinking (Literary) History with Virginia Woolf’s A Room of One’s Own [Texte intégral] De l’histoire des femmes à l’histoire du genre : Repenser l’histoire (littéraire) avec A Room of One’s Own de Virginia Woolf

Adèle Cassigneul History Breaks Down into Images: Virginia Woolf’s Monk’s House Albums [Texte intégral] L’histoire se décompose en images : Les albums Monk’s House de Virginia Woolf

Seamus O’Malley ‘The People’ of Virginia Woolf: Populism and Tradition [Texte intégral] « Le peuple » de Virginia Woolf : populisme et tradition

Catherine Bernard ‘The imagination is largely the child of the flesh’: Virginia Woolf’s Embodied Historicity[Texte intégral] « The imagination is largely the child of the flesh » : l’historicité incarnée de Virginia Woolf

Comptes rendus/Review

Shirley Bricout Modernism and the Aristocracy: Monsters of English Privilege, Adam Parkes [Texte intégral] Oxford: OUP, 2023 (326 p.)

Laurent Quero Mellet The Reader in Modernist Fiction, Brian Richardson [Texte intégral] Edinburgh: EUP, 2024 (216 p.)