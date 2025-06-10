Nineteenth-Century French Studies 53.3–4, spring–summer 2025 : "“Fueling the Nineteenth Century: Energy and Nineteenth-Century French Studies”
The Editorial Board of Nineteenth-Century French Studies is pleased to announce the publication of volume 53 numbers 3–4 (Spring–Summer 2025). The issue includes the special section “Fueling the Nineteenth Century: Energy and Nineteenth-Century French Studies,” as well as a range of articles and reviews that highlight the breadth of the discipline: from the nightcaps, the Charenton asylum, Louisa Siefert, and Renée Vivien to war, colonial photography, perfume, hygiene, and the Dreyfus Affair. As such, it continues the journal’s longstanding tradition of covering the full range of studies of nineteenth-century French literature and related fields.
A full table of contents is below and also online at www.ncfs-journal.org.
All the journal’s book reviews from this volume are accessible online and without subscription. In addition, the web site offers complete archives of the journal’s publications since it began in 1972: table of contents from every issue, abstracts of all of the articles, and all of the book reviews published online. Finally, the web site also provides complete information about all aspects of the journal’s activities.
Nineteenth-Century French Studies volume 53, numbers 3–4 / Spring–Summer 2025
ARTICLES
Charlotte Berkery
“If the nightcap fits . . .”: Middle-Class Metonymy and Monotony in July Monarchy Cultural Production
https://doi.org/10.1353/ncf.2025.a961618
Pauline de Tholozany
On the Fragility of Sanity: The Charenton Asylum in and out of Le Livre des cent-et-un
https://doi.org/10.1353/ncf.2025.a961619
SPECIAL SECTION: “Fueling the Nineteenth Century: Energy and Nineteenth-Century French Studies”
Edited by Cary Hollinshead-Strick and Anne O’Neil-Henry
Cary Hollinshead-Strick and Anne O’Neil-Henry
Introduction
https://doi.org/10.1353/ncf.2025.a961620
Mary Grace Albanese
Technologies of Spirit: Haitian Energy Practices in the Long Nineteenth Century
https://doi.org/10.1353/ncf.2025.a961621
Arthur Houplain
Étoiles, volcans et feux follets: le gaz d’éclairage, miroir des ambivalences du Progrès
https://doi.org/10.1353/ncf.2025.a961622
John Cropper
The Imperial Energy Economy: Energy, Industrialization, and the Environment in Nineteenth-Century Senegal
https://doi.org/10.1353/ncf.2025.a961623
Édouard Bourdelle
Dominer la Nature, reproduire la Nature: enjeux de l’énergie à Paris
https://doi.org/10.1353/ncf.2025.a961624
Erin E. Edgington
“Emparons-nous du sol!”: Visions of Québec’s Fin-de-siècle Forests
https://doi.org/10.1353/ncf.2025.a961625
Pauline Noblecourt
Fantastical Steam Machines: Fuel and Energy in Nineteenth-Century Parisian revues de fin d’année
https://doi.org/10.1353/ncf.2025.a961626
REVIEWS
Published online at www.ncfs-journal.org
FAMOUS FIGURES
Holmes, Diana, and Martine Reid. Introduction à l’œuvre de Daniel Lesueur: “Conscience féminine élève la voix!”
Haleigh Heaps Burgon
Boutin, Aimée, Adrianna M. Paliyenko, and Catherine Witt, editors. Redécouvrir Louisa Siefert (1845–1877): richesse d’une œuvre de femme à l’ère de la modernité
Anne Marcoline
Horowitz, Sarah. The Red Widow
Kathryne Adair Corbin
Gamble, Cynthia. Marie Nordlinger, la muse anglaise de Marcel Proust
Elizabeth Emery
Islert, Camille. Renée Vivien: une poétique sous influence?
Melanie Hawthorne
AUSPICIOUS ORIGINS
Chrastil, Rachel. Bismarck’s War: The Franco-Prussian War and the Making of Modern Europe
Thibault Montbazet
Godfrey, Sima. The Crimean War and Cultural Memory: The War France Won and Forgot
Guillaume Lancereau
Blaszkiewicz, Jacek. Fanfare for a City: Music and the Urban Imagination in Haussmann’s Paris
Mark Seto
READINGS AND REPRESENTATIONS
Daouda, Marie Kawthar. L’Anti-Salomé: représentations de la féminité bienveillante au temps de la décadence (1850–1910)
Céline Brossillon
Even, Kevin. La Question environnementale chez Jules Verne: écrire, prédire, prévenir la catastrophe écologique
Paule Carbonnel
Foliard, Daniel. The Violence of Colonial Photography
Johann Le Guelte
Brix, Michel. Du classicisme au réalisme: une histoire de la littérature française (XVIIe–XXIe siècles)
Christina Oikonomopoulou
Ashley, Katherine. Robert Louis Stevenson and Nineteenth-Century French Literature: Literary Relations at the Fin de Siècle
Eloïse Sureau
CULTURE AND POLITICS
Krueger, Cheryl. Perfume on the Page in Nineteenth-Century France
Janet Beizer
Bauer, Nicole. Tracing the Shadow of Secrecy and Government Transparency in Eighteenth-Century France
Rebecca Sugden
Zdatny, Steven. A History of Hygiene in Modern France: The Threshold of Disgust
Jacob Meister
Kalman, Samuel. Law, Order, and Empire: Policing and Crime in Colonial Algeria, 1870–1954
Kathleen Keller
PUBLIC ENGAGEMENT
Lumbroso, Olivier. Dans l’atelier d’Émile Zola
Nicholas White
McGuinness, Max. Hustlers in the Ivory Tower: Press and Modernism from Mallarmé to Proust
Pascal Ifri
Thivend, Marianne. Ces femmes qui comptent: le genre de l’enseignement commercial en France au XIXe siècle
Bénédicte Monicat
Cooke, Roderick. The Dreyfus Affair’s Literary Politics
Richard Riddick