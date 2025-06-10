Nineteenth-Century French Studies 53.3–4, spring–summer 2025 : "“Fueling the Nineteenth Century: Energy and Nineteenth-Century French Studies”

The Editorial Board of Nineteenth-Century French Studies is pleased to announce the publication of volume 53 numbers 3–4 (Spring–Summer 2025). The issue includes the special section “Fueling the Nineteenth Century: Energy and Nineteenth-Century French Studies,” as well as a range of articles and reviews that highlight the breadth of the discipline: from the nightcaps, the Charenton asylum, Louisa Siefert, and Renée Vivien to war, colonial photography, perfume, hygiene, and the Dreyfus Affair. As such, it continues the journal’s longstanding tradition of covering the full range of studies of nineteenth-century French literature and related fields.

A full table of contents is below and also online at www.ncfs-journal.org.

All the journal’s book reviews from this volume are accessible online and without subscription. In addition, the web site offers complete archives of the journal’s publications since it began in 1972: table of contents from every issue, abstracts of all of the articles, and all of the book reviews published online. Finally, the web site also provides complete information about all aspects of the journal’s activities.

—

Nineteenth-Century French Studies volume 53, numbers 3–4 / Spring–Summer 2025

ARTICLES

Charlotte Berkery

“If the nightcap fits . . .”: Middle-Class Metonymy and Monotony in July Monarchy Cultural Production

https://doi.org/10.1353/ncf.2025.a961618

Pauline de Tholozany

On the Fragility of Sanity: The Charenton Asylum in and out of Le Livre des cent-et-un

https://doi.org/10.1353/ncf.2025.a961619

SPECIAL SECTION: “Fueling the Nineteenth Century: Energy and Nineteenth-Century French Studies”

Edited by Cary Hollinshead-Strick and Anne O’Neil-Henry

Cary Hollinshead-Strick and Anne O’Neil-Henry

Introduction

https://doi.org/10.1353/ncf.2025.a961620

Mary Grace Albanese

Technologies of Spirit: Haitian Energy Practices in the Long Nineteenth Century

https://doi.org/10.1353/ncf.2025.a961621

Arthur Houplain

Étoiles, volcans et feux follets: le gaz d’éclairage, miroir des ambivalences du Progrès

https://doi.org/10.1353/ncf.2025.a961622

John Cropper

The Imperial Energy Economy: Energy, Industrialization, and the Environment in Nineteenth-Century Senegal

https://doi.org/10.1353/ncf.2025.a961623

Édouard Bourdelle

Dominer la Nature, reproduire la Nature: enjeux de l’énergie à Paris

https://doi.org/10.1353/ncf.2025.a961624

Erin E. Edgington

“Emparons-nous du sol!”: Visions of Québec’s Fin-de-siècle Forests

https://doi.org/10.1353/ncf.2025.a961625

Pauline Noblecourt

Fantastical Steam Machines: Fuel and Energy in Nineteenth-Century Parisian revues de fin d’année

https://doi.org/10.1353/ncf.2025.a961626

REVIEWS

Published online at www.ncfs-journal.org

FAMOUS FIGURES

Holmes, Diana, and Martine Reid. Introduction à l’œuvre de Daniel Lesueur: “Conscience féminine élève la voix!”

Haleigh Heaps Burgon

Boutin, Aimée, Adrianna M. Paliyenko, and Catherine Witt, editors. Redécouvrir Louisa Siefert (1845–1877): richesse d’une œuvre de femme à l’ère de la modernité

Anne Marcoline

Horowitz, Sarah. The Red Widow

Kathryne Adair Corbin

Gamble, Cynthia. Marie Nordlinger, la muse anglaise de Marcel Proust

Elizabeth Emery

Islert, Camille. Renée Vivien: une poétique sous influence?

Melanie Hawthorne

AUSPICIOUS ORIGINS

Chrastil, Rachel. Bismarck’s War: The Franco-Prussian War and the Making of Modern Europe

Thibault Montbazet

Godfrey, Sima. The Crimean War and Cultural Memory: The War France Won and Forgot

Guillaume Lancereau

Blaszkiewicz, Jacek. Fanfare for a City: Music and the Urban Imagination in Haussmann’s Paris

Mark Seto

READINGS AND REPRESENTATIONS

Daouda, Marie Kawthar. L’Anti-Salomé: représentations de la féminité bienveillante au temps de la décadence (1850–1910)

Céline Brossillon

Even, Kevin. La Question environnementale chez Jules Verne: écrire, prédire, prévenir la catastrophe écologique

Paule Carbonnel

Foliard, Daniel. The Violence of Colonial Photography

Johann Le Guelte

Brix, Michel. Du classicisme au réalisme: une histoire de la littérature française (XVIIe–XXIe siècles)

Christina Oikonomopoulou

Ashley, Katherine. Robert Louis Stevenson and Nineteenth-Century French Literature: Literary Relations at the Fin de Siècle

Eloïse Sureau

CULTURE AND POLITICS

Krueger, Cheryl. Perfume on the Page in Nineteenth-Century France

Janet Beizer

Bauer, Nicole. Tracing the Shadow of Secrecy and Government Transparency in Eighteenth-Century France

Rebecca Sugden

Zdatny, Steven. A History of Hygiene in Modern France: The Threshold of Disgust

Jacob Meister

Kalman, Samuel. Law, Order, and Empire: Policing and Crime in Colonial Algeria, 1870–1954

Kathleen Keller

PUBLIC ENGAGEMENT

Lumbroso, Olivier. Dans l’atelier d’Émile Zola

Nicholas White

McGuinness, Max. Hustlers in the Ivory Tower: Press and Modernism from Mallarmé to Proust

Pascal Ifri

Thivend, Marianne. Ces femmes qui comptent: le genre de l’enseignement commercial en France au XIXe siècle

Bénédicte Monicat

Cooke, Roderick. The Dreyfus Affair’s Literary Politics

Richard Riddick