Revue française d’études américaines, n° 182 : "Voix littéraires africaines américaines : (dé)faire autorité, de la Renaissance de Harlem à aujourd’hui"

Sommaire en ligne via Cairn…

Yasna Bozhkova & Carline Encarnación

Introduction

Benoît Tadié

Claude McKay and Early Jazz, from “The Negro Dancers” to Home to Harlem (1919-1928)

Elisa Cecchinato

Intertextuality and Doubles in Two Black Bohemian Novels of the Harlem Renaissance

Florian Bousquet

« Signifier » les voix souterraines : expérimentations intertextuelles et intermédiales dans les sous-sols de Richard Wright, Ralph Ellison, Richard Saunders et Gordon Park

Flora Valadié

À contre-voix : résonances de la note dans Annotations (1995) de John Keene et Ordinary Notes (2023) de Christina Sharpe

Kerry-Jane Wallart

Témoignages pour l’autre et autorités en partage, dans Brother, I’m Dying (2007) d’Edwidge Danticat

Antonia Rigaud

« Text-paintings », « book-paintings » et « code poems » : repenser l’histoire de la confiscation de l’écrit chez trois artistes africains américains, Glenn Ligon, Theaster Gates et Adam Pendleton

Frédérique Spill

Le lyrisme ténébreux de Jesmyn Ward dans Let Us Descend (2023).

HORS THÈME

Beatrice Melodia Festa

“It Would Take a lot of Wisdom to Say ‘Go slow’”: Faulkner’s Public Sights on Race, the American Press and the Response of the Civil Rights Movement

COMPTES RENDUS

LES AUTEURS