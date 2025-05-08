Revue française d’études américaines, n° 182 : "Voix littéraires africaines américaines : (dé)faire autorité, de la Renaissance de Harlem à aujourd’hui"
Yasna Bozhkova & Carline Encarnación
Introduction
Benoît Tadié
Claude McKay and Early Jazz, from “The Negro Dancers” to Home to Harlem (1919-1928)
Elisa Cecchinato
Intertextuality and Doubles in Two Black Bohemian Novels of the Harlem Renaissance
Florian Bousquet
« Signifier » les voix souterraines : expérimentations intertextuelles et intermédiales dans les sous-sols de Richard Wright, Ralph Ellison, Richard Saunders et Gordon Park
Flora Valadié
À contre-voix : résonances de la note dans Annotations (1995) de John Keene et Ordinary Notes (2023) de Christina Sharpe
Kerry-Jane Wallart
Témoignages pour l’autre et autorités en partage, dans Brother, I’m Dying (2007) d’Edwidge Danticat
Antonia Rigaud
« Text-paintings », « book-paintings » et « code poems » : repenser l’histoire de la confiscation de l’écrit chez trois artistes africains américains, Glenn Ligon, Theaster Gates et Adam Pendleton
Frédérique Spill
Le lyrisme ténébreux de Jesmyn Ward dans Let Us Descend (2023).
HORS THÈME
Beatrice Melodia Festa
“It Would Take a lot of Wisdom to Say ‘Go slow’”: Faulkner’s Public Sights on Race, the American Press and the Response of the Civil Rights Movement
COMPTES RENDUS
LES AUTEURS