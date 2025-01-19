Translating Indigeneity. Politics, Identity, and Oceans in the Works of Syaman Rapongan and Heather Tsui. Conf. of Kyle Shernuk (Séminaire transversal CRCAO, en ligne)

Translating Indigeneity

Politics, Identity, and Oceans in the Works of Syaman Rapongan and Heather Tsui

Visioconférence de Kyle Shernuk, le 7 février, 11h-13h

Il s'agit d'une étude de l'identité d'un peuple aborigène de Taiwan à travers une analyse des oeuvre littéraires et artistiques de Syaman Rapongan et de Heather Tsui.

Kyle Shernuk is assistant professor of modern Chinese literature and culture at Georgetown University. His research takes a particular interest in disempowered and minoritized populations, with recent publications focusing on issues of ethnicity, Indigeneity, queerness, and language in global Chinese communities and an in-progress book manuscript, Sinoscapes: Ethnicity, Language, and Chineseness in Contemporary Chinese Language Literature. He is also an active Chinese-English translator and the editor of the Cambria Sinophone Translation Series at Cambria Press. His translation of Syaman Rapongan’s novel, Eyes of the Sky, is under contract with Columbia University Press.

