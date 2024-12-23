Twelfth Night Conference Agrégation d'anglais

Ce colloque donnera lieu à la publication d'un volume collectif (Twelfth Night: New Directions) qui sera publié en 2025 aux Presses Universitaires de Nanterre, sous la direction de Louise Rozsak et Nora Galland.

Programme



9h Welcome & Breakfast



9h30 Opening Statement: Société Française Shakespeare, Louise Roszak & Nora Galland



10h Charlène Cruxent: “A sentence is but a cheveril glove to a good wit” (3.1.12): Deceitful (linguistic) Simulacra in Twelfth Night



10h20 Manon Turban: Disguise and deceitful masculinity in Twelfth Night



10h40 Q&A



11h Break



11h15 Johann Paccou: The homoerotics of service in Twelfth Night



11h35 Mathilde Alazraki: Male excessiveness and female deprivation: politics of gender and consumption in Twelfth Night



11h55 Q&A



12h25 Lunch break



14h30 Sophie Chiari: “Shall we go find the relics of this town?” (3.3.19): Urbanization, Commodification, and Waste in Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night



14h50 Paul Innes: Materiality and Displacement in Twelfth Night: Social Mobility and the Carnivalesque



15h10 Ladan Niayesh: How gendered are genres in Twelfth Night?



15h30 Q&A



15h50 Break



16h05 David Sterling Brown: Querying the “White Other” in Twelfth Night: Intraracial Drama Along the Colorline



16h25 Maya Mathur: Racialized Violas in Tim Supple and Adam Smethurst’s Adaptations of Twelfth Night



16h55 Q&A



17h15 End of the conference.