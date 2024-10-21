J’ai connu les déserts : Lynda Chouiten et Armel Ngamaleu en conversation (Stockholm, en ligne)

English version below

J’ai connu les déserts : Lynda Chouiten et Armel Ngamaleu en conversion

Conférence en ligne, 4 novembre 2024 (16h00 à 17h00, heure de Stockholm)

Romancière, nouvelliste, conteuse et poète, Lynda Chouiten est Professeure de littérature anglophone à l’Université de Boumerdes en Algérie. Elle a été finaliste en 2018 des prestigieux prix Mohammed Dib et L’Escale d’Alger pour Le Roman des Pôv’Cheveux. Son livre Une Valse a été consacré le Grand Prix Assia Djebar 2019. Sa traduction en anglais américain par Skyler Artes, A Waltz, va paraître bientôt à The University of Virginia Press. L’autrice va s’entretenir avec Armel Ngamaleu, écrivain et chroniqueur littéraire, sur son premier recueil poétique publié en 2023 : J’ai connu les déserts et autres poèmes. Il s’agit de soixante textes « axés sur le Je, son vécu et son ressenti, qui oscille entre douleur et espoir, et des métaphores empruntées à la nature et évoquant à la fois la vastitude et la profondeur ». L'entretien, ouvert à tous en visioconférence, va permettre d’approfondir certains aspects des réponses de Lynda Chouiten données dans une précédente interview publiée dans la Revue nordique des études francophones (https://franorfon.org/en/articles/10.16993/rnef.118).

Pour obtenir le lien Zoom, contactez franorfon@su.se

J'ai connu les déserts: Lynda Chouiten and Armel Ngamaleu in Conversion

Online conference, November 4, 2024 (4:00 pm to 5:00 pm, Stockholm time)

Novelist, short-story writer, storyteller and poet, Lynda Chouiten is Professor of Anglophone Literature at the University of Boumerdes in Algeria. She was a 2018 finalist for the prestigious Mohammed Dib and L'Escale d'Alger awards for Le Roman des Pôv'Cheveux. Her book Une Valse was awarded the Assia Djebar Grand Prize for Novel in 2019. Its translation into American English by Skyler Artes, A Waltz, will soon be published by The University of Virginia Press. The author will talk to writer and literary columnist Armel Ngamaleu about her first poetry collection, published in 2023: J'ai connu les déserts et autres poèmes. These sixty texts “focus on the I, its experience and its feelings, which oscillate between pain and hope, and metaphors borrowed from nature and evoking both vastness and depth”. The interview, open to all via videoconferencing, will explore certain aspects of Lynda Chouiten's answers given in a previous interview published in the Nordic Journal of Francophone Studies (https://franorfon.org/en/articles/10.16993/rnef.118).

To obtain the Zoom link, contact franorfon@su.se