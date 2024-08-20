New interdisciplinary online programme in Heritage and Memory Studies

The University of Aberdeen is launching a new online PGCert in Heritage and Memory Studies degree, starting this September. The online qualification combines two core modules and can be started in either September and January. The first core module ‘Understanding Cultural Heritage and Memory’ introduces important concepts, concerns, and current approaches to heritage and memory transmission. Case studies will range from the Holocaust to postcolonialism and across a range of geographical and socio-political contexts.

The second interdisciplinary course on ‘Media and Memory’ will focus on the role played by different media in visualising history and memory and examine how a wide range of media – from photography to comics, monuments to film – shape our understanding of the past. Across these modules students will gain in-depth interdisciplinary perspectives on ways in which we remember the past in our present world. By studying with experts from a range of disciplines (including cultural studies, media and film studies, art history, museum studies, archaeology and politics) they will develop in-depth insight into the interdisciplinary nature of memory and heritage transmission.

This distance-learning PgCert is open to graduates in any discipline.

It’s ideal for professionals who are active in the field of memory transmission, working in heritage, museums or related creative practices, and those interested in exploring a specific heritage and questions of memory policy.

Link: https://on.abdn.ac.uk/degrees/heritage-and-memory-studies/