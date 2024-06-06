Plotting Poetry 7 : Metres of Humour (Einsiedeln)
Programme
Wednesday, 26 June
9.00–10.30
Humorous lists
Yelena Sesselja Helgadóttir
Joaquín Sabina: Wit Within the Verse. An Exploration of the Humorous Implications of His Poetic Metrics
Pablo Núñez Díaz, Guillermo Marco Remón, Clara I. Martínez Cantón
How long can poetic formulas persist in a folk epic?
Nazarii Nazarov
11.00–12.30
Fine-grained Annotation of Enjambement in Historical and Contemporary German Poetry
Thomas Haider
Moby-Dictionary: A Computational Approach to Humor as Lexical Intrigue
Nicolas Mugavero
Corpus of Slovenian Poetry
Neža Kočnik, Petr Plecháč
12.30
Lunch break
14.00–15.00
A metre-based authorship verification of Ovid's Nux
Benjamin Nagy, Rebecca Menmuir
Quantification of Humorous Georgian Poetry
Irakli Khvedelidze, Salome Lomouri, Ketevan Khubulava
Thursday, 27 June
9.00–10.30
Humour and Parody by the Rhymes in Hungarian Poetry
Villő Vigyikán, Levente Seláf, Margit Kiss
Humor and rhyme
Maria-Kristiina Lotman, Rebekka Lotman
Toward a statistical analysis of ʻrhymeʼ in ancient Greek poetry, with special reference to humor
Leon Wash
11.00–12.30
ʻAh ! que cʼest bien rire aux éclatsʼ: a carthography of humour in French poetry of the First World War
Julia Ribeiro S C Thomaz
Visualization of humorous rhetoric contexts in classical Japanese poetry
Bor Hodošček, Hilofumi Yamamoto
Metronome: tracing variation in poetic meters via local sequence alignment
Artjoms Šela, Benjamin Nagy, Mirella De Sisto, Wouter Haverals, Petr Plecháč
12.30
Lunch break
14.00–15.30
It Do the Poets in Different Voices, or ʻIl Miglior Fabbroʼ: Generative-AI Voices and the Archive
Chris Mustazza, Valentina Colonna
Aspects of comic verse salient to non-specialized large language models
Pablo Ruiz Fabo
The Quirks of Culture: Analyzing Absurdity in Estonian Runosongs with AI
Kaarel Veskis
Friday, 28 June
9.00–10.30
Russian humorous versification
Mihhail Lotman
Pun and Secularity in Wallace Stevens' Poetry
Farid Benmezal, Lynda Chouiten
Fiddling with the JIGS
Anne-Sophie Bories, Petr Plecháč, Nils Couturier, Pascaline Loricourt