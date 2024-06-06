Plotting Poetry 7 : Metres of Humour (Einsiedeln)

Programme

Wednesday, 26 June

9.00–10.30

Humorous lists

Yelena Sesselja Helgadóttir

Joaquín Sabina: Wit Within the Verse. An Exploration of the Humorous Implications of His Poetic Metrics

Pablo Núñez Díaz, Guillermo Marco Remón, Clara I. Martínez Cantón

How long can poetic formulas persist in a folk epic?

Nazarii Nazarov

11.00–12.30

Fine-grained Annotation of Enjambement in Historical and Contemporary German Poetry

Thomas Haider

Moby-Dictionary: A Computational Approach to Humor as Lexical Intrigue

Nicolas Mugavero

Corpus of Slovenian Poetry

Neža Kočnik, Petr Plecháč

12.30

Lunch break

14.00–15.00

A metre-based authorship verification of Ovid's Nux

Benjamin Nagy, Rebecca Menmuir

Quantification of Humorous Georgian Poetry

Irakli Khvedelidze, Salome Lomouri, Ketevan Khubulava

Thursday, 27 June

9.00–10.30

Humour and Parody by the Rhymes in Hungarian Poetry

Villő Vigyikán, Levente Seláf, Margit Kiss

Humor and rhyme

Maria-Kristiina Lotman, Rebekka Lotman

Toward a statistical analysis of ʻrhymeʼ in ancient Greek poetry, with special reference to humor

Leon Wash

11.00–12.30

ʻAh ! que cʼest bien rire aux éclatsʼ: a carthography of humour in French poetry of the First World War

Julia Ribeiro S C Thomaz

Visualization of humorous rhetoric contexts in classical Japanese poetry

Bor Hodošček, Hilofumi Yamamoto

Metronome: tracing variation in poetic meters via local sequence alignment

Artjoms Šela, Benjamin Nagy, Mirella De Sisto, Wouter Haverals, Petr Plecháč

12.30

Lunch break

14.00–15.30

It Do the Poets in Different Voices, or ʻIl Miglior Fabbroʼ: Generative-AI Voices and the Archive

Chris Mustazza, Valentina Colonna

Aspects of comic verse salient to non-specialized large language models

Pablo Ruiz Fabo

The Quirks of Culture: Analyzing Absurdity in Estonian Runosongs with AI

Kaarel Veskis

Friday, 28 June

9.00–10.30

Russian humorous versification

Mihhail Lotman

Pun and Secularity in Wallace Stevens' Poetry

Farid Benmezal, Lynda Chouiten

Fiddling with the JIGS

Anne-Sophie Bories, Petr Plecháč, Nils Couturier, Pascaline Loricourt