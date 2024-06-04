ILCEA n° 55 / 2024 : "Le droit à l’avortement au Royaume-Uni et en Amérique du Nord : échelles, frontières et inégalités"

Depuis les offensives subies en 2020 en Pologne aux déclarations de Javier Milei à la veille de son élection en Argentine en novembre 2023 en passant par les restrictions introduites en Hongrie en septembre 2022, le droit à l’avortement a, ces cinq dernières années, fait l’objet d’attaques récurrentes au sein de pays où l’on pouvait le croire acquis. Particulièrement marquante entre toutes, la décision Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization rendue le 24 juin 2022 par la Cour suprême des États‑Unis a provoqué un séisme de part et d’autre de l’Atlantique. Si la question de l’exil abortif ainsi que les limites imposées aux femmes en termes de droit à l’avortement en Amérique du Nord, au sein du Royaume‑Uni et dans l’île d’Irlande, ont, ces dernières années, fait l’objet d’un nombre important d’études, ce numéro s’intéresse au sujet moins exploré du rôle joué par l’architecture politique et les frontières subétatiques et intraétatiques dans ce processus. À travers ces exemples, il se propose ainsi de participer à une réflexion plus globale sur l’impact de systèmes fédéraux ou dévolus en matière d’égalité entre les femmes et les hommes, mais également d’égalité de citoyenneté entre femmes d’un même pays.

The Right to Abortion in the United Kingdom and North America: Scales, Borders and Inequalities

From the Polish Constitutional Court’s decision in 2020 to Javier Milei’s statements on the eve of his election in Argentina in November 2023, not to mention the restrictions introduced in Hungary in September 2022, the right to abortion has, over the past five years, come under recurrent attack in countries where it was once taken for granted. Most notable of all was the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision, issued on 24 June 2022 by the U.S. Supreme Court, which caused an earthquake on both sides of the Atlantic. While the issue of abortion exile and the limits imposed on women’s right to abortion in North America, the United Kingdom and the island of Ireland have been the subject of a large number of studies in recent years, this issue focuses on the less‑explored subject of the role played by political architecture and sub‑state and intra‑state borders in this process. Through these examples, it aims to contribute to a more global reflection on the impact of federal or devolved systems on equality between women and men, but also on equality of citizenship between women in the same country.

—

Sommaire

Pierre-Alexandre Beylier et Véronique MolinariIntroduction [Texte intégral]

Les États-Unis, des droits à géométrie variable

Nicole HuberfeldConfusion, Chaos, and Conflict in U.S. Law and Health Care after Dobbs [Texte intégral] Confusion, chaos et conflit dans le droit et la santé après la décision Dobbs

Anne Légier“Returning” Abortion to “the People and Their Elected Representatives”: Chaos, Conflict and Access in Wisconsin in the Aftermath of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization [Texte intégral] « Le retour » de l’avortement « au peuple et à ses représentants » : chaos, conflit et accès dans le Wisconsin au lendemain de la décision Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization

Le Canada, un pays où l’avortement est décriminalisé mais pas légalisé

Louise LangevinL’avortement à travers les frontières : les effets du fédéralisme canadien sur l’accès à l’avortement [Texte intégral] Abortion across Borders: The Effects of Canadian Federalism on Access to Abortion

Le Royaume-Uni, entre spécificités nationales et inégalités régionales

Véronique Molinari et Alexandrine Nedelec« Dis-moi où tu habites… » L’accès à l’avortement au prisme de la dévolution dans le Royaume‑Uni contemporain [Texte intégral] “Tell Me Where You Live…” Abortion and Devolution Intertwined in the Contemporary UK

Edwige Camp-PietrainL’avortement en Écosse depuis sa légalisation en 1967 : évolution du cadre normatif et des pratiques au sein d’un État d’Union [Texte intégral] Abortion in Scotland: Shifts in the Regulatory Framework and Changing Practices in a State of Union

Nathalie SebbaneAbortion in Northern Ireland: From Limbo to Law [Texte intégral] L’avortement en Irlande du Nord : des limbes à la loi

Recension

Marc BéghinDietrich von Engelhardt, Medizin in Romantik und Idealismus. Gesundheit und Krankheit in Leib und Seele, Natur und Kultur. Teilband 2: Anthologie historischer Texte [Texte intégral] Stuttgart-Bad Cannstatt : frommann-holzboog Verlag, 2023, 491 p.