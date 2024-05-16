Création du prix Paul Laumonier de la Société des Textes Français Modernes

La STFM crée un prix visant à récompenser et à publier l’édition d’une œuvre de littérature française.

Ce prix pourra être attribué tous les deux ans. Il est décerné par le Conseil d’Administration de la STFM à de jeunes chercheurs ou chercheuses français ou étrangers afin de les encourager dans ce type de recherche et de publication.

Le candidat/la candidate devra être engagé/engagée dans la recherche académique et présenter une édition, en particulier ayant fait l’objet d’un mémoire de master ou d’une thèse/PhD ; le Master ou la thèse/PhD devra avoir été obtenu depuis moins de cinq ans à la date de la candidature au prix.

D’un montant de 1500 euros, ce prix vise à récompenser la qualité d’une édition de texte appartenant au domaine couvert par la STFM, du XVIe au XXe siècle. Le texte doit être libre de droits, et son édition conforme aux principes d’édition de la STFM.

Les dossiers de candidature doivent être envoyés par Wetransfer au président en exercice de la STFM (olivier.millet75. [at] orange.fr) avec copie au secrétaire général (yohann.deguin[at]univ-rouen.fr) avant la fin de l’année civile (31 décembre 2024, puis 31 décembre 2026).

Ce dossier comprend :

-Le curriculum du candidat, éventuellement la copie du diplôme concerné.

- Une présentation argumentée (de deux pages environ) de l’édition en question : choix et intérêt de l’œuvre, principes d’édition et autres caractéristiques (nombre de caractères espaces compris, etc.).

Le prix est décerné par le Conseil d’Administration du printemps qui suit l’envoi des dossiers. L’édition retenue donne lieu à une édition par la STFM du texte en question dans une forme adaptée aux publications de la STFM, préparée par le lauréat/la lauréate en concertation avec la STFM, et aux conditions ordinaires de la STFM (pas de droits d’auteurs ; envoi gratuit d’exemplaires d’auteur).

Cette édition est inscrite dans le programme pluriannuel des publications de la STFM, et est publiée deux ans au maximum après l’obtention du prix. Celle-ci exclut que le lauréat/la lauréate publie une édition du même texte chez un autre éditeur.

Creation of the Paul Laumonier prize of the Société des Textes Français Modernes (1500 euros)

The STFM is creating a prize to reward and publish the edition of a work of French literature.

The prize may be awarded every two years, by the STFM Board of Directors. It is meant to support early career scholars dedicated to this type of research and publication.

Candidates must be engaged in academic research and present a publication that has been presented in a master’s thesis or dissertation; this diploma must have been obtained less than three years before the date of application for the prize.

The 1,500 euros prize is awarded for the quality of an edition of a text in the field covered by the STFM, from the 16th to the 20th century. The text must be free of copyright, and the edition must comply with general STFM publishing principles.

Applications must be sent by Wetransfer to the current STFM President (olivier.millet75 [at] orange.fr), with a copy to the General Secretary (yohann.deguin[at]univ-rouen.fr), before the end of the calendar year (December 31, 2024, then December 31, 2026).

The application file should include:

-The candidate’s resume, including a copy of the relevant diploma.

- A presentation (approximately two pages) of the to-be-edited text : reasons of its choice, interest, editing principles and other characteristics (number of characters including spaces, etc.).

The prize is awarded by the Governing Board during the spring following the submission of entries. The winning text is published by the STFM in a form suitable for STFM publications, prepared by the prizewinner in accordance with the STFM, and under the STFM’s standard conditions (no royalties; author’s copies sent free of charge).

This edition will be included in the STFM’s multi-year publication program, no later than two years after the submission of the application. Winning the prize excludes publishing an edition of the same text with another publisher.