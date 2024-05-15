Nineteenth-Century French Studies vol. 52, nos. 3-4, Spring-Summer 2024

The Editorial Board of Nineteenth-Century French Studies is pleased to announce the publication of volume 52 numbers 3–4 (Spring–Summer 2024). The issue includes a range of articles and reviews that highlight the breadth of the discipline: from the abolition of the slave trade, the fantastic, sexual politics, and hospitality to pessimism, Richard Wagner, alternative energy sources, and Jane de la Vaudère. As such, it continues the journal’s longstanding tradition of covering the full range of studies of nineteenth-century French literature and related fields.



A full table of contents is below and also online at www.ncfs-journal.org.

All the journal’s book reviews from this volume are accessible online and without subscription. In addition, the web site offers complete archives of the journal’s publications since it began in 1972: table of contents from every issue, abstracts of all of the articles, and all of the book reviews published online. Finally, the web site also provides complete information about all aspects of the journal’s activities.

—

Nineteenth-Century French Studies volume 52, numbers 3–4 / Spring–Summer 2024

ARTICLES

Kylie Sago

Challenges in Commemorating the Abolition of the Slave Trade in the Académie d’Amiens Poetry Contest of 1819 and 1820

https://muse.jhu.edu/article/926093

Ellamae Lepper

“J’aurai un salon magnifique [. . .] et moi seul j’y entrerai”: Hospitality as Potency in Stendhal’s Armance

https://muse.jhu.edu/article/926094

Maria Beliaeva Solomon

Frères de race, amis de couleur: Diasporic Solidarities in the French Abolitionist Press

https://muse.jhu.edu/article/926095

Philip Knee

Morale et désenchantement: Sainte-Beuve lecteur de La Rochefoucauld

https://muse.jhu.edu/article/926096

Corry Cropper and Sara Phenix

Determinism versus the Fantastic: Toward a Hermeneutics of Enchantment

https://muse.jhu.edu/article/926097

Adeline Heck

Twilight of the Wagnerian God: Reexamining Huysmans’s and Mallarmé’s Poetic Critique of Wagner

https://muse.jhu.edu/article/926098

Anne O’Neil-Henry

Coal and Fuel Alternatives in the Novels of Jules Verne

https://muse.jhu.edu/article/926099

Isabel Maloney

Lucien Descaves on Trial: Naturalism, Sexual Politics and Patriotism in the Third Republic

https://muse.jhu.edu/article/926100

Joseph Acquisto

“Le point d’interrogation de Clotilde”: Doubt, Experience, and Experiment in Le Docteur Pascal

https://muse.jhu.edu/article/926101

REVIEWS

N.B. In agreeing to publish a review with Nineteenth-Century French Studies, authors retain the copyright to their review and give Nineteenth-Century French Studies the right to first publication of that review. (effective September 2014)

DE VIVE VOIX

Belnap, Heather, Corry Cropper, and Daryl Lee. Marianne Meets the Mormons: Representations of Mormonism in Nineteenth-Century France

Masha Belenky

Julliot, Caroline. Monte-Cristo, le procès!

Emma Burston

Reinach, Salomon, edited by Boris Czerny. Correspondance 1888–1932: un polygraphe sous le signe d’Amalthée

Thomas Stammers



FIN-DE-SIÈCLE FIGURES

Fraquelli, Simonetta, and Cindy Kang, editors. Marie Laurencin: Sapphic Paris

Victoria Cheff

Larson, Sharon. Resurrecting Jane de La Vaudère: Literary Shapeshifter of the Belle Époque

Mathew Rickard

UNCERTAIN FUTURES

Acquisto, Joseph. Living Well with Pessimism in Nineteenth-Century France

Karen Humphreys

Best, Janice. Power and Propaganda in French Second Empire Theatre: Playing Napoleon

Susan McCready

Diaz, Delphine, Alexandre Dupont, and Antonin Durand, editors. Femmes et genre en exil au XIXe siècle

Eleanor Stefiuk

MARKING TIME

Smyth, Patricia. Paul Delaroche: Painting and Popular Spectacle

Jonathan Ribner

Reibel, Emmanuel. Du métronome au gramophone: musique et révolution industrielle

Brett Brehm