Nineteenth-Century French Studies vol. 52, nos. 3-4, Spring-Summer 2024
The Editorial Board of Nineteenth-Century French Studies is pleased to announce the publication of volume 52 numbers 3–4 (Spring–Summer 2024). The issue includes a range of articles and reviews that highlight the breadth of the discipline: from the abolition of the slave trade, the fantastic, sexual politics, and hospitality to pessimism, Richard Wagner, alternative energy sources, and Jane de la Vaudère. As such, it continues the journal’s longstanding tradition of covering the full range of studies of nineteenth-century French literature and related fields.
A full table of contents is below and also online at www.ncfs-journal.org.
All the journal’s book reviews from this volume are accessible online and without subscription. In addition, the web site offers complete archives of the journal’s publications since it began in 1972: table of contents from every issue, abstracts of all of the articles, and all of the book reviews published online. Finally, the web site also provides complete information about all aspects of the journal’s activities.
ARTICLES
Kylie Sago
Challenges in Commemorating the Abolition of the Slave Trade in the Académie d’Amiens Poetry Contest of 1819 and 1820
https://muse.jhu.edu/article/926093
Ellamae Lepper
“J’aurai un salon magnifique [. . .] et moi seul j’y entrerai”: Hospitality as Potency in Stendhal’s Armance
https://muse.jhu.edu/article/926094
Maria Beliaeva Solomon
Frères de race, amis de couleur: Diasporic Solidarities in the French Abolitionist Press
https://muse.jhu.edu/article/926095
Philip Knee
Morale et désenchantement: Sainte-Beuve lecteur de La Rochefoucauld
https://muse.jhu.edu/article/926096
Corry Cropper and Sara Phenix
Determinism versus the Fantastic: Toward a Hermeneutics of Enchantment
https://muse.jhu.edu/article/926097
Adeline Heck
Twilight of the Wagnerian God: Reexamining Huysmans’s and Mallarmé’s Poetic Critique of Wagner
https://muse.jhu.edu/article/926098
Anne O’Neil-Henry
Coal and Fuel Alternatives in the Novels of Jules Verne
https://muse.jhu.edu/article/926099
Isabel Maloney
Lucien Descaves on Trial: Naturalism, Sexual Politics and Patriotism in the Third Republic
https://muse.jhu.edu/article/926100
Joseph Acquisto
“Le point d’interrogation de Clotilde”: Doubt, Experience, and Experiment in Le Docteur Pascal
https://muse.jhu.edu/article/926101
REVIEWS
N.B. In agreeing to publish a review with Nineteenth-Century French Studies, authors retain the copyright to their review and give Nineteenth-Century French Studies the right to first publication of that review. (effective September 2014)
DE VIVE VOIX
Belnap, Heather, Corry Cropper, and Daryl Lee. Marianne Meets the Mormons: Representations of Mormonism in Nineteenth-Century France
Masha Belenky
Julliot, Caroline. Monte-Cristo, le procès!
Emma Burston
Reinach, Salomon, edited by Boris Czerny. Correspondance 1888–1932: un polygraphe sous le signe d’Amalthée
Thomas Stammers
FIN-DE-SIÈCLE FIGURES
Fraquelli, Simonetta, and Cindy Kang, editors. Marie Laurencin: Sapphic Paris
Victoria Cheff
Larson, Sharon. Resurrecting Jane de La Vaudère: Literary Shapeshifter of the Belle Époque
Mathew Rickard
UNCERTAIN FUTURES
Acquisto, Joseph. Living Well with Pessimism in Nineteenth-Century France
Karen Humphreys
Best, Janice. Power and Propaganda in French Second Empire Theatre: Playing Napoleon
Susan McCready
Diaz, Delphine, Alexandre Dupont, and Antonin Durand, editors. Femmes et genre en exil au XIXe siècle
Eleanor Stefiuk
MARKING TIME
Smyth, Patricia. Paul Delaroche: Painting and Popular Spectacle
Jonathan Ribner
Reibel, Emmanuel. Du métronome au gramophone: musique et révolution industrielle
Brett Brehm