Networks and Visual Seriality in Mass-Market Print Culture (Bruxelles & Louvain)

Networks and Visual Seriality in Mass-Market Print Culture

International conference, Royal Library of Belgium (KBR) & KU Leuven

29-30 April 2024

Program

29 April (KBR, Panorama)

9:00 Welcome

9:15 Introduction, Frédéric Lemmers (KBR/ULB), Benoît Crucifix (KBR/KU Leuven), Morgane Ott (ULiège/KBR)

9:45 Keynote

Evanghélia Stead (Université de Versailles-Saint-Quentin), “A Few Methodological Proposals on Periodical Research”

10:45 Coffee break

11:00 Unlocking Exhibition Imagery in Archives and Periodicals

Anna Gonchar (Technical University of Munich), “Printing Architecture: Visual Seriality in Exhibition Media and Advertising at the 1928 International Press Exhibition in Cologne”

Morgane Ott (ULiège/KBR), “Media Coverage of World’s Fairs Antwerpen 1930 & Bruxelles 1935: Representations and Assimilation of Discourses on Belgian Art through Mass-Market Print Culture”

12:30 Lunch

14:00 Tracing Serial Networks through Computational Approaches

Erwin Dejasse (KBR/ULB), Julie Birkholz (KBR/UGent), Krishna Kumar Thirukokaranam Chandrasekar (UGent), Benoît Crucifix (KBR/KU Leuven), Bas Vercruysse (UGent), Sébastien Hermans (KBR/KU Leuven), “Finding a Needle in a Haystack. Comics in Belgian Illustrated Periodicals in the Interwar Period”

Adrien Jeanrenaud (University of Geneva), “The Globalisation of Movie Posters: Networks, Media and Circulation”

Natalia Kvitkova (KU Leuven), “Tracing the Human & Non-Human Network of Celebrity: Walter Gropius & Le Corbusier in Printed Media”

15:30 Coffee break

16:00 Leafing Through the Artpresse Corpus

30 April (University Library, KU Leuven)

9:00 Keynote

Vincent Fröhlich (Philipps-Universität Marburg), “Coevolving Forces or: ‘Why all this repetition?’ How Visual Seriality of Illustrated Film Magazines and Networks Influence Each Other”

10:00 Intermediality in Illustrated Periodicals

Maaheen Ahmed (Ghent University), “Intermedial Dreams: Glimpses of Children’s Media Experiences through Periodical”

Maria Antonella Pelizzari (Hunter College, CUNY), “Media convergence in Angelo Rizzoli’s periodicals: La Signora di tutti (1934)”

11:00 Coffee break

11:30 Distribution Networks and Media Audiences

Max Bonhomme (DFK Paris), “Distribution Networks of the Communist Press: Modern avatars of Peddling and Media feedback”

Marie-Noelle Yazdanpanah (Ludwig Boltzmann Institute for Digital History), “‘For us, BÜHNE is everything that has an audience’ – staging popular culture in the Viennese illustrated magazine Die Bühne in the 1920s and 30s”

12:30 Lunch

13:30 Keynote

Béatrice Joyeux-Prunel (University of Geneva), “Networked Image Streams ? Computational Insights into 19th and 20th Century Visual Culture and Periodicals, and Their Constraints”

14:30 Coffee break

15:00 Popularization in Mass-Market Magazines

Fedora Parkmann (Institute of Art History of the Czech Academy of Sciences), Viktorie Vítů (Academy of Fine Arts, Prague), “Photomechanical Reproductions of Artworks between Art Magazines and Mass-Audience Periodicals. The Case of the Printer and Publisher V. Neubert & Sons”

Linda Stagni (ETH Zurich), “Art Historical Inconsistencies: Images and Strategies for the Public at Joseph Gantner’s Das Werk 1923–1927”

Pieter Verstraeten (KU Leuven), “Images of literary authorship in popular illustrated magazines in Flanders (1918-1940)”

16:30 Guided tour of the Film-Photonovel exhibition by Jan Baetens (KU Leuven)

Context

This conference is a joint event between the Royal Library of Belgium (KBR) & KU Leuven. It is the closing conference for ARTPRESSE, a Brain-be 2.0. research project offering an intermedial study of Belgian art as a networked structure as seen through the lens of the mass media magazines in the interbellum years. The corpus of digitized broad-audience illustrated periodicals (+500,000 pages) is accessible online and fully text-searchable through BelgicaPeriodicals. It is also organized alongside an exhibition on the French film-photo-novel taking place in Spring 2024 at KU Leuven Central Library, showcasing the large collection hosted by the University Special Collections. The exhibition approaches the film-photo-novel as part of mass-market periodical culture.

Organizing committee

Jan Baetens, KU Leuven

Julie Bawin, ULiège

Benoît Crucifix, KBR/KU Leuven

Michel Delville, ULiège

Sébastien Hermans, KBR/KU Leuven

Frédéric Lemmers, KBR/ULB

Morgane Ott, ULiège

Fred Truyen, KU Leuven

Scientific committee

Maaheen Ahmed, Ghent University

Paul Aron, ULB

Julie Birkholz, KBR/Ghent University

Daniel Biltereyst, Ghent University

Brecht Deseure, KBR/ULB

Björn-Olav Dozo, ULiège

Jared Gardner, The Ohio State University

Matthieu Letourneux, Université Paris Nanterre

Birgit Van Puymbroeck, VUB

Marianne Van Remoortel, Ghent University

Partners

ARTPRESSE

Pop Heritage Lab

Cultural Studies Research Group

