Sapienza Summer School 2024: "The Cultural Heritage and Memory of Totalitarianism", III Edition (Rome)

The Department of Literature and Modern Cultures of Sapienza University is delighted to host the third edition of the Summer School The Cultural Heritage and Memory of Totalitarianism between May 27 and June 7, 2024. The School explores the legacy of Fascism in Italy blending unique in situ visits to art, architecture and historical monuments led by international experts and classes on literature, film and culture led by international experts in fields such as Comparative History, Postcolonial Literature, Visual Arts, Diaspora, Conservation and Museum Studies. The goal is to broaden the scholarly assessment of the period and to suggest innovative curricula for students in the humanities, who are also interested in working in museums and cultural institutes in Italy and abroad. The heritage of Fascism in Rome and Italy will be approached in the context of Nazism and Stalinism, and framed within the broader scenario of European colonialism. Special focus will be given to the analysis of totalitarianism’s influence on postcolonial dictatorships and how the idea of empire survived in post-WWII culture. Students will be solicited to elaborate on the transnational impact of artistic and cultural experiences born in Italy and especially Rome, beginning with visual and literary texts that interpret Fascism and the transition to democracy.

Duration and organization of teaching activities

The course lasts two weeks, from 27 May to 7 June 2024. Total teaching activity is 79 hours. Among these, 40 hours are dedicated to class activities such as lectures, discussions and workshops, while the remaining hours are divided between guided visits to museums, monuments, specific sites of special cultural interest, and other field activities. Students are required to total a minimum 75% attendance to receive an attendance certificate and 10 ECTS credits (European Credit Transfer System) in the relative field as per the rules and regulations of the Bachelors and Masters programs.

Eligibility

The course is targeted to international and Italian graduate students in the Humanities, who are interested in disciplines such as memory and heritage studies, comparative literature and history, but also in curatorial and museum studies. BA students working on their final project are also eligible, as well as junior professionals who are interested in the topics of the school (pending directors' approval).

How to apply

The guidelines for the application process can be found on the website of the Summer School.

Selection

The selection will be carried out by the admission and administration office. The list of admitted students will be published on the website of the Summer School by 15 February 2024. After the publication, students will be able to enroll in the School and pay the tuition fees.

Tuition fees

Tuition fee: € 1500 + € 16 tax.

Special offer inclusive of near-campus housing: € 2500 + € 16 tax, with lodging (single room) for the entire duration of the course.

Tuition fees are due by 15 March 2024.

Tuition fees will be refunded only if the course is not activated. Students with recognized disabilities equal to or greater than 66% or with recognition of handicap pursuant to art. 3, paragraph 1 and 3, of the law of 5 February 1992, n. 104 are exempt from 50% of the registration fee.

—

For further information, please visit School website or write to: summerschoolculturalheritage.lcm@uniroma1.it