Gabriele D’Annunzio and World Literature: Multilingualism, Translation, Reception (dir. dElisa Segnini and Michael Subialka)

Gabriele D’Annunzio and World Literature: Multilingualism, Translation, Reception (Edinburgh University Press, 2023),

edited by Elisa Segnini and Michael Subialka

This volume examines D’Annunzio as part of a complex web of transmission, positioning his work in relation to recent scholarship on global decadence and modernism. Examining the dynamics of cultural exchange, translation, self-translation and multilingual writing, the book features 18 chapters by scholars from across the world and brings a fresh perspective to reevaluate the significance of D’Annunzio’s writing and his persona on the global stage.

Table of contents:

‘Introduction’, Elisa Segnini and Michael Subialka

Part 1. A Poetics of Fusion: Cultural Appropriation, Multilingualism, Translingual Writing

1. ‘D’Annunzio and the Classics’, Pietro Gibellini, translated by Stuart Oglethorpe

2. ‘D’Annunzio and Japanisms’, Mariko Muramatsu

3. ‘Il Piacere as a Multilingual Text and its Afterlife in Translation’, Elisa Segnini

4. ‘The original soul of the race": La figlia di Iorio and Italian Dialects’, Sarah Zappulla Muscarà and Enzo Zappulla, translated by Stuart Oglethorpe

5. 'The "Latin sister": D’Annunzio’s Relationship to French’, Filippo Fonio

Part 2. Translators as Transcultural Negotiators

6. ‘Gabriele D’Annunzio and Georges Hérelle: Virility, Machismo, and the Homo-erotic’, Clive Thomson

7. ‘After Hérelle: André Doderet, the (In)visible Translator’, Annalisa Ciano

8. ‘"An Artist in Translation": D’Annunzio, Arthur Symons, and Symbolist Drama’, Stefano Evangelista

8. ‘Gabriele D’Annunzio and Karl Gustav Vollmoeller: From Classical Culture to the Attractions of Motor Power’, Adriana Vignazia, translated by Stuart Oglethorpe

Part 3. D’Annunzio’s Global Fin-de-siècle Reception

9. ‘Fin-de-Meiji as Fin-de-siècle: D’Annunzio and Japanese Literature’, Noriko Hiraishi

10. ‘D’Annunzio’s Feminine Archetypes, Nationalist Ideology, and Catalan Modernism’, Assumpta Camps, translated by Alessia Zinnari

11. ‘Gabriele D’Annunzio and the Austrian Reception after Italy’s Entry into the War’, Arturo Larcati, translated by Peter Bruckner

Part 4. Complex Legacies

12. ‘D’Annunzio and Argentina: from Elitist Snobbism to Nationalist Peronism’, Sandro Abate, translated by Alessia Zinnari and Sophie Maddison

13. ‘Gabriele D’Annunzio in the United States: Politics and Stereotypes’, Guylian Nemegeer and Mara Santi

14. ‘D’Annunzio’s Legacy in Post-Revolutionary Russia’, Elda Garetto and Sofia Lurie, translated by Stuart Oglethorpe

15. ‘From "Great Italian Poet" to "Fascist Writer": D’Annunzio and Arabic Culture’, Hussein Mahmoud and Christine Samir Girgis

16. ‘Morlach’s Blood in Fiume’s Mensa: D’Annunzio and the Intimate Adriatic’, Russell Scott Valentino

17. ‘Infatuated with Il Vate: Mishima’s Transnational Mimesis of D’Annunzio as Decadent Poet, Patriot, and Celebrity’, Ikuho Amano

18. ‘D’Annunzio in the Twenty-First Century’, Elisa Segnini and Michael Subialka