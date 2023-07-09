Formes brèves en classe : abolir les frontières / Shot Forms beyond borders : breaking down boundaries (Angers)

Ce colloque international et interdisciplinaire constitue l’événement de clôture du projet Short Forms Beyond Borders (SFBB), qui a été lancé le 1er septembre 2020. Ce projet associe les universités d’Angers (France), Leuven (Belgique), Giessen (Allemagne), Szeged (Hongrie), Athènes (Grèce), et Santiago de Compostela (Espagne) - et la société Baludik (https://baludik.fr/). Son objectif est de développer une pédagogie innovante, autour d’outils de médiation culturelle, éducative et sociale en Europe, en réfléchissant tout particulièrement aux questions d’identité et d’intégration. La réflexion théorique sur le concept de « forme brève » et sur ses usages avec des publics étudiants et scolaires, s’appuie sur une exigence d’ouverture sur la cité (travail avec des jeunes migrants ; réalisation de parcours touristiques et culturels…).

Le colloque Short Forms in the Classroom : Breaking Down Boundaries / Formes brèves en classe répond donc à un triple objectif :

- une présentation de résultats d’expérimentations pédagogiques innovantes autour des formes brèves (étude, utilisation, création de formes brèves diverses dans un cadre scolaire ou universitaire) ;

- des interventions plus théoriques de conférenciers français et étrangers, qui envisagent la question des formats brefs dans leur champ disciplinaire (la littérature, la communication, la culture, la médiation sociale, la sociologie, la didactique, la psychologie …) ;

une ouverture sur d’autres approches des formes brèves : atelier d’écriture et de dessin, mise en scène théâtrale d’une fiction brève, exposition de petits formats, lecture d’une nouvelle et causerie.

Les langues du colloque sont l'anglais et le français.

Des sessions Teams sont programmées poru vous permettre d'y assister à distance (voir document joint ou site du CIRPaLL : https://cirpall.univ-angers.fr/fr/actualites/colloques/short-forms-in-the-classroom.html)

Voir le détail du programme…

This international and interdisciplinary colloquium is the closing event of the Short Forms Beyond Borders (SFBB) project, which was launched on 1 September 2020. The project brings together the universities of Angers (France), Leuven (Belgium), Giessen (Germany), Szeged (Hungary), Athens (Greece) and Santiago de Compostela (Spain), and the Baludik company (https://baludik.fr/). The aim is to develop innovative teaching methods based on tools for cultural, educational and social mediation in Europe, with a particular focus on issues of identity and integration. Theoretical reflection on the concept of the "short form" and its uses with students and school groups is underpinned by the need to be open to the community (working with young migrants, creating tourist and cultural itineraries, etc.).

The Short Forms in the Classroom: Breaking Down Boundaries / Formes brèves en classe conference therefore has a threefold objective:

- a presentation of the results of innovative teaching experiments using short forms (study, use, creation of various short forms in a school or university setting);

- more theoretical contributions from French and foreign speakers who consider the question of short forms in their own field (literature, communication, culture, social mediation, sociology, didactics, psychology, etc.);

- an opening onto other approaches to short forms: writing and drawing workshops, theatrical productions of short fiction, exhibitions of short works, readings of short stories and talks.

The languages of the conference are English and French.

Teams sessions have been scheduled to enable you to attend remotely (see attached document or CIRPaLL website: https://cirpall.univ-angers.fr/fr/actualites/colloques/short-forms-in-the-classroom.html).