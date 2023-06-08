“Let me walk to the edge of the genre”. Poetry, Fiction, Artistic Collaborations. Ben Lerner Paris Conference 2023

BEN LERNER IN PARIS INTERNATIONAL CONFERENCE “Let me walk to the edge of the genre”Poetry, Fiction, Artistic CollaborationsParis – June 28th-July 1st 2023 CONFERENCE, READING AND INTERVIEW with BEN LERNER



CONFERENCE PROGRAM



Wednesday, June 28 2023

Université Paris Cité, Place Paul Ricoeur, Olympe de Gouges, Room 265



2.00-4.00: Post-Graduate Workshop

With Mary K. Holland (State University of New York, New Paltz), Daniel Katz (University of Warwick) and Anne-Laure Tissut (Université de Rouen).

(Auditors welcome).

Participants:

Sean Sokolov (University of Western Ontario, London, Canada) : ‘The same but totally different’: Apprehending the Post-Commodity in Ben Lerner’s 10:04

Paul Enequist (Stockholm University, Sweden): Making the Negative Readable: Autonomous Art at the Brink of Nothing

Marta Zanucco (University of Liverpool, UK): ‘[T]he problem of other minds’: Disappropriation and the Limits of Polyphony in Ben Lerner’s The Topeka School (2019)

Valentine Alloing (Université Paris Cité, France): Paranoia in the Works of Thomas Pynchon, Don DeLillo and John Kennedy Toole: Questioning the Borderline between Reality and Fiction

Wesley Moore (Friedrich-Alexander-Universität Erlangen-Nürnberg, Germany)

Blurring Boundaries: Late-Modern Structures, Authenticity, and the Role of Fiction in Jennifer Egan and Ben Lerner

—

Thursday, June 29th - Ben Lerner and Fiction

The University of Chicago Center in Paris, 6 rue Thomas Mann, 75013 Paris, Conference Room

9.00-9.30 — Registration and Opening

With Cécile Roudeau (Université Paris Cité), Director, LARCA UMR 8225



9.30-10.30 — Plenary Address

Mary K. Holland (State University of New York, New Paltz, USA)

'Love // more avant-garde than shame': Ben Lerner’s Ethical Aesthetics

Chair: Yannicke Chupin (CY Cergy Paris Université)



10.30-11.00 — Coffee break

11.00-12.20 —Lerner in Theory

Chair: Béatrice Pire (Université Sorbonne nouvelle)



Marc Farrant (University of Amsterdam, The Netherlands)

After Theory: Ben Lerner and the Essayistic Turn in Contemporary Literature



Matt Prout (University of Bristol, UK)

‘I was disturbed by the Contradiction’: Theory and Practice in Ben Lerner’s Autofictions



Lunch break



2.00-5.00 — Mirroring the Contemporary

Chair: Sylvie Bauer (Université Rennes 2)



Maud Bougerol (Université de Rouen, France)

‘Bodies, streetlights, mixed media’: 10:04 and the Mediated Experience



Alexander Scherr (Justus Liebig University, Giessen, Germany)

Speech into Stutter – a Deleuzian Reading of Ben Lerner’s The Topeka School



Coffee break



Ryan Lackey (University of California, Berkeley, USA)

Ben Lerner and the Promises of Parasociality



Simon Smith (University of Kent, UK)

“Life’s White Machine”



7.00 –8.00 READING.

Writing and Translating The Topeka School: Ben Lerner and Jakuta Alikavazovic in conversation with Adam Biles

In collaboration with Shakespeare and Company

The University of Chicago Center in Paris, 6 rue Thomas Mann, 75013 Paris

8.00-9.00—Cocktail

—

Friday, June 30th - Ben Lerner and Poetry

The University of Chicago Center in Paris, 6 rue Thomas Mann, 75013 Paris, Conference Room

9.30-10.30 — Plenary Address

Daniel Katz (University of Warwick, Coventry, UK)

The Instrument With Which It’s Cut: Ben Lerner’s BildungChair: Olivier Brossard (Université Gustave Eiffel/Institut Universitaire de France)

10.30-11.00 — Coffee break



11.00-12.20 — Textual echoes

Chair: Marie Olivier (Université Paris-Est Créteil)



Sean Mark (Université Catholique de Lille, France)

Ben Lerner and the Poetics of Conspiracy

Stephen Ross (Concordia University, Montréal, Canada)

A trail of Tiny Alephs: ‘Conversation’ with Waldrop and Celan



12.20-2.00 — Lunch break



2.00-5.00 — Lerner, Far and Near

Chair: Antoine Cazé (Université Paris Cité)

Joseph Shafer (Auburn University, Alabama, USA)

Determining Art as Thrice Removed



Chloé Thomas (Université d’Angers/Université Paris Cité, France)

From the Hatred of Poetry to the (Self-)hatred of the Poet



3.20-3.40 — Coffee break



Caroline Magnin (Sorbonne Université, Paris, France)

Tragedy and the Possibility of Community in Ben Lerner’s 10:04



Kyra Sutton (University of Berkeley, California, USA)

‘Between the Terrestrial and the Divine’: Ben Lerner and the Post Secular



7.00-8.00 – Reading

Bilingual Poetry Reading with Ben Lerner and Virginie Poitrasson

in collaboration with Double Change



Atelier Michael Woolworth

2 Rue de la Roquette, 75011 Paris

8.00: Cocktail

—

Saturday, July 1st – Ben Lerner and Art

Université Paris Cité, 5 rue Thomas Mann, Halle aux Farines – Amphi 12E

1.00-2.00 — Plenary Address

Yasna Bozhkova (Université Sorbonne Nouvelle, Paris, France)

‘Crucial Betweens’: Ben Lerner’s Dialogic Poetics

Chair: Karim Daanoune (Université Paul Valéry – Montpellier 3)



2.00-2.30 — Coffee break

2.30-3.50 — Ways of Seeing, Ways of Listening

Chair: Mathieu Duplay (Université Paris Cité)



James Strowman (Durham University, UK)

‘heard melodies are sweet, but those unheard are sweeter’: Music in Ben Lerner’s Poetics



Sharon Zelnick (University of California, Los Angeles, USA)

The Photo/Text as a Medium of Jewish American Memory: Collaboration and Critique in Ben Lerner, Barbara Bloom, and Adam Golfer



4.00-5.00 — Question and Answer with Ben Lerner.





