ELFe XX-XXI, n° 11 | 2022 : "Ruptures écocritiques, à l’avant-garde" (dir. Olivier Penot-Lacassagne)

ELFe XX-XXI n° 11 | 2022

Ruptures écocritiques, à l’avant-garde

https://doi.org/10.4000/elfe.2854

Edited by Olivier Penot-Lacassagne



Olivier Penot-Lacassagne

Écocritique : ligne de front [Full text] Ecocriticism : on the frontline



Christian Prigent

Or, fuit Chino ce monde où tout cacophone… [Full text] But, Chino runs away from this cacophonous world



Émilie Frémond

Appels d’airs. Annie Le Brun ou l’invention de l’écologie passionnelle [Full text] Annie Le Brun or the invention of passionate ecology



Olivier Penot-Lacassagne

Dans le jeu du monde. Sur Antonin Artaud [Full text] Gaming the world. About Antonin Artaud



Patrick Marcolini

Jeter l’ancre. Situationnistes et anti-industriels face à la destruction de la nature [Full text] Dropping the anchor. Situationists ans anti-industrialists facing the destruction of Nature



Dominique Vaugeois

Vigilance poétique et territoires de la mémoire : les écologies de Jean-Loup Trassard[Full text] Poetic vigilance and territories of memory: the ecologies of Jean-Loup Trassard

Frédérique Aït-Touati and Olivier Penot-Lacassagne

Mettre en scène la Terre [Full text] EntretienPutting the Earth on stage



Ariel Kyrou

Opposer des fictions d’émancipation aux récits dominants [Full text] Emancipatory fictions against dominant narratives



Bernard Stiegler

« Une limite au-delà de laquelle est l’inconnu » [Full text] « A limit beyond which the unknown lies »

Kenneth White

Nouvelles du Grand Rivage. Éléments de géopoétique [Full text] News from the Great Shore. Elements of geopoetics

Anne Alombert

Pour une éco-critique de l’Entropocène : entropies, écologies, techniques et savoirs dans les sociétés hyperindustrielles [Full text] Toward an eco-critique of the Entropocene : entropies, ecologies, techniques and knowledge in hyperindustrial societies

Khalil Khalsi

Raconter des altérités avec Vinciane Despret. Une mimétique des devenirs [Full text] Telling about otherness with Vinciane Despret. A mimetic of becoming

Anne Simon and Olivier Penot-Lacassagne

Changer de plan, traverser les temps : complexité de la zoopoétique [Full text] EntretienCrossing levels, crossing time : complexities of zoopoetics



Marie Bouchereau

Croire aux fauves de Nastassja Martin : l’exigence de « comprendre plus loin » [Full text] Croire aux fauves by Nastassja Martin : the need to « understand further »



Gauthier Dierickx

Populations autochtones et écologie occidentale : faire tenir ensemble des mondes distincts [Full text] Indigenous Peoples and Western Ecology : Holding Separate Worlds Together



Nicolas-Xavier Ferrand

Exposer le vivant : espoirs et limites d’expositions portant sur les rapports humains/non-humains en France dans les années 2010 [Full text] Exhibiting the living : hopes and limits of exhibitions on human/non-human relationships in France in the 2010s.