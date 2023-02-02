ELFe XX-XXI, n° 11 | 2022 : "Ruptures écocritiques, à l’avant-garde" (dir. Olivier Penot-Lacassagne)
ELFe XX-XXI n° 11 | 2022
Ruptures écocritiques, à l’avant-garde
https://doi.org/10.4000/elfe.2854
Edited by Olivier Penot-Lacassagne
Olivier Penot-Lacassagne
Écocritique : ligne de front [Full text] Ecocriticism : on the frontline
Christian Prigent
Or, fuit Chino ce monde où tout cacophone… [Full text] But, Chino runs away from this cacophonous world
Émilie Frémond
Appels d’airs. Annie Le Brun ou l’invention de l’écologie passionnelle [Full text] Annie Le Brun or the invention of passionate ecology
Olivier Penot-Lacassagne
Dans le jeu du monde. Sur Antonin Artaud [Full text] Gaming the world. About Antonin Artaud
Patrick Marcolini
Jeter l’ancre. Situationnistes et anti-industriels face à la destruction de la nature [Full text] Dropping the anchor. Situationists ans anti-industrialists facing the destruction of Nature
Dominique Vaugeois
Vigilance poétique et territoires de la mémoire : les écologies de Jean-Loup Trassard[Full text] Poetic vigilance and territories of memory: the ecologies of Jean-Loup Trassard
Frédérique Aït-Touati and Olivier Penot-Lacassagne
Mettre en scène la Terre [Full text] EntretienPutting the Earth on stage
Ariel Kyrou
Opposer des fictions d’émancipation aux récits dominants [Full text] Emancipatory fictions against dominant narratives
Bernard Stiegler
« Une limite au-delà de laquelle est l’inconnu » [Full text] « A limit beyond which the unknown lies »
Kenneth White
Nouvelles du Grand Rivage. Éléments de géopoétique [Full text] News from the Great Shore. Elements of geopoetics
Anne Alombert
Pour une éco-critique de l’Entropocène : entropies, écologies, techniques et savoirs dans les sociétés hyperindustrielles [Full text] Toward an eco-critique of the Entropocene : entropies, ecologies, techniques and knowledge in hyperindustrial societies
Khalil Khalsi
Raconter des altérités avec Vinciane Despret. Une mimétique des devenirs [Full text] Telling about otherness with Vinciane Despret. A mimetic of becoming
Anne Simon and Olivier Penot-Lacassagne
Changer de plan, traverser les temps : complexité de la zoopoétique [Full text] EntretienCrossing levels, crossing time : complexities of zoopoetics
Marie Bouchereau
Croire aux fauves de Nastassja Martin : l’exigence de « comprendre plus loin » [Full text] Croire aux fauves by Nastassja Martin : the need to « understand further »
Gauthier Dierickx
Populations autochtones et écologie occidentale : faire tenir ensemble des mondes distincts [Full text] Indigenous Peoples and Western Ecology : Holding Separate Worlds Together
Nicolas-Xavier Ferrand
Exposer le vivant : espoirs et limites d’expositions portant sur les rapports humains/non-humains en France dans les années 2010 [Full text] Exhibiting the living : hopes and limits of exhibitions on human/non-human relationships in France in the 2010s.