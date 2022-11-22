The Centre for Digital Humanities University of Lagos (CEDHUL), Nigeria in conjunction with African Electronic Literature Alliance & African Diasporic Electronic Alliance (AELA&ADELI) organises

The 2nd African Electronic Literature Alliance International Workshop Conference (AELAIWC2022)

Theme: E-Literary Procedural Creativity on Digital platforms and Metaverse/création numérique procédurale de la Littérature métaverselle et littérature dispositive.

Date: 22-25 November, 2022.

Venue: Zoom

Time: 12:00 PM-7:00 PM Friday: 11:00 AM – 7:00 PM (25-11-2022)

Conference Languages: French, Arabic & English.

Digital media is creating its decentralised universe called Metaverse which is transforming exponentially our worldview and society today by tilting towards e-literary fusion with non-literary, humans and Artificial Intelligence to produce an e-literary utopia. Therefore, there is a need for African litterateurs, scholars, researchers, students and digital artists to create Metaversal literatures which will bring African physical presence and digital culture to singularity. This is the reason Centre for Digital Humanities University of Lagos (CEDHUL) in collaboration with African Electronic Literature Alliance and African Diasporic Electronic Literature (AELA & ADELI) is calling for participation at the second virtual African Electronic Literature Alliance International Workshop Conference (AELAIWC2022) in order to teach enthusiastic participants the art of XR literary procedural creativity, meta-creative writing, critiquing, reading and analysis employing new theories and methods in Electronic Literature.

African Electronic Literature Alliance International Workshop Conference (AELAIWC2022) is virtual workshop, and lectures are designed to train African scholars, electronic literature artists, digital poets and students in the field of African Electronic Literature(AEL), African Diasporic Electronic Literature (ADELI) by providing them with opportunities to learn digital creative writing, connect with peers around the world and established electronic literature experts, and explore computational creativity in literature. The workshop will be divided into four-day intensive classes. An hour lecture, 30 minutes break, and self-practice for an hour. Then, that will be followed with comments from lecturers on the works of 2-3 participants for about 30 minutes. It means, 1hr 30 minutes will be spent on each lecture while public talks will be for an hour.

The African Electronic Literature Festival (AELF) showcases for free the best works of all the participants created during the conference on the Multilingual African Electronic Literature Database and African Diasporic Electronic Literature Database (MAELD & ADELD) website: https://africanelit.org

Registration is free but membership is mandatory. New participants, register here: https://africanelit.org/membership.php

Time Table: https://bit.ly/AELAIWCTimeTable

Zoom details: https://bit.ly/AELAIWC-2022

Meeting ID: 875 3135 8855

Passcode: CEDHUL

Resource Persons and the Lectures/Workshops

Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, Vice Chancellor, University of Lagos.

Lecture: welcome address and opening ceremony of the conference

Prof. Mourad El Fahli, Sidi Mohammaed Ben Abdellah University, Morocco.

Keynote Lecture: E-Literary Procedural Creativity on Digital platforms and Metaverse/création numérique procédurale de la Littérature métaverselle et littérature dispositive.

Prof. Dr. Tunde Ope-Davies, University of Lagos, Nigeria.

Opening ceremony lecture: Opportunities in Digital Humanities for African Literary scholars.

Prof. Nick Montfort, Professor of digital media, MIT. director, The Trope Tank, USA. Lecture/workshop: The Computer Generation of Novels — Theory and Practice.

Emeritus Prof. Philippe Bootz, University Paris 8, France.

Lecture: The praxis of procedural model theory

Prof. Bouchardon, University of Technology of Compiègne, France.

Cours/Lecture: les smartfictions (les fictions pour smartphone)

Prof. Leonardo Flores, Ex-President of ELO, Appalachian State University, Puerto Rico. Workshop : Distant writing: Creating literary Twitterbot using Tracery and CBDQ

Prof. Michael Hurtado, University of Applied Sciences, Peru.

Workshop : Generating a Storytelling with text and images using Python programming on Google Colab.

Prof. Davin Heckman, Winona State University, USA.

Lecture: The poetics of Artificial Intelligence Generated poetry

Prof. Patrick Lichty, Winona State University, USA.

Workshop: Creating AR poetry

Prof. Erik H. Zepka, xox Lab Surrey, Canada and Empire State University, Ibiza, Spain. Lecture: The Organism, The Data Structure and Electronic Inscription

Associate Prof. Mariusz Pisarski, University of Information Technology and Management: Rzeszów, Poland.

Lecture: praxis of Multilingual electronic literature creation

Associate Prof. Richard Oko Ajah, University of Uyo, Nigeria.

Lecture: Introduction to African Electronic Literature

Dr. Reham Hosny, Minia University, Egypt.

Lecture: Practical methods of reading and analysing Arabic electronic literature

Mr. Alan Bigelow , Independent Artist, USA.

Workshop: Using Hypertext(HTML5 and CSS3) to create Digital Art.

Mr. Yohanna Joseph Waliya, Director of AELA & ADELI, University of Calabar, Nigeria. Workshop: Programming African Electronic Literature with simple code and code remix